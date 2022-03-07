EORTV names Falguni Shah as Managing Director – OTT biz

EORTV, the LGBTQ+ premium OTT platform, names Falguni Shah as the Managing Director of its OTT Business. Shah brings in a decade of experience working with leading broadcast, video-on-demand, and digital companies. Her expansion of portfolio comes as EORTV continues to expand its commitment to the development of the OTT marketplace. Shah continues to hold her position at the EORTV’s production arm Dreamzz Images Studio as well.



Shah will be responsible for the rollout and management of EORTV’s content and revenue. She will also be handling the brand to create awareness for the Indian market. Shah has 12 years of experience in content creation, brand integrations, syndication and marketing. Prior to her experience in the entertainment industry, she held top positions in the companies like Standard Chartered Finance Ltd, HDFC Standard Life, Tata Teleservices Ltd and BPL (Loop) Mobile, post which she switched from corporate to the content industry joining Dreamzz Images Studio.



Speaking on the occasion Shah said, "We have a huge responsibility to entertain our audience with relevant content. Also because LGBTQ is a sensitive topic in India, we are catering to the content demand with utmost care taking into consideration the sentiments of our audiences. Content is of prime importance to us. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business which we now plan to further accelerate this year.”



In other developments, Kaushik Izardar stepped down as the Executive Director of EORTV in August 2021.

