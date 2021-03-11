Enterr10 Television Networks elevates Shrutish Maharaj as Group Chief Business Officer

Maharaj had joined Enterr10 in August 2020 as Chief Business Officer to lead the revenue and strategy business for the regional cluster of the network

Enterr10 TV Networks has restructured its leadership and has assigned the revenue mandate of its Flagship GEC Dangal TV to Shrutish Maharaj as an additional responsibility over his current role. Maharaj will also be overseeing the groups Media planning & buying and will be reporting into Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network Pvt Ltd.

Maharaj had joined Enterr10 Network as Chief Business Officer to lead the revenue and strategy business for the regional cluster of Enterr10 Network in August 2020.

Speaking on Shritish’s enhanced role Manish Singhal – MD, Enterr10 Networks said: “We need the A team for the A game and it's quite heartening to have Shrutish back at the helm of affairs. Investing in the right content mix is our topmost priority right now and it really helps to have the right people walk with us towards the common goal. Shrutish is a fearless young leader who shares my passion & vision for the media and entertainment space.”

Speaking on his extended role Shrutish Maharaj said: “I am equally elated to lead Dangal 2.0. The industry saw us create and then re-create benchmarks for the entire genre last time around, but it will be equally challenging and exciting to have a go at it again with the lot of changed variables and only one constant, which is a firm belief in your own brand. Dangal Originals give us a lot of edge over competition, not only in terms of positioning and differentiation but also as a great revenue opportunity. I am most confident of orchestrating yet another success story with my team.”

Shrutish has already taken charge in his new role and will be operating out of the Mumbai office.



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)