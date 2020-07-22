Enormous Brands bags creative mandate for Bharti Axa – Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Enormous Brands, one of India's leading independent creative agency has bagged the creative duties for Bharti Axa’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in a multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be handled out of the company’s Delhi office.

This sowing season Bharti Axa will act as an insurer to farmers in states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the creative work for both the states.

Commenting on the scheme, Alok Shukla, Senior Vice President & Head, Agriculture and Rural Business & Legal Claims Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “We are honoured and happy to be government’s partner in PMFBY. As part of the mandate, we will insure the farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka for three years, which provides them protection for the losses occurring owing to uncertainty or unfavorable events like weather vagaries, pest attacks resulting in yield deprivation on the field. Crop Insurance portal will speed up service delivery and will also enable the digitization of notification of areas, crops, schemes for enabling information access to multiple stakeholders thereby facilitating ease of access to the farmers in availing crop insurance services.”

Commenting on the creative duties Geetanjali Kothari, Vice President and Head - Marketing, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. Said, “We are

happy to partner with Enormous Brands for PMFBY. Farmers are the lifeline of the nation and we are delighted that the government has trusted us for this

mandate. The agriculture sector has faced a difficult time due to climate change and the ongoing pandemic. We recognize the need to empathize with the sector more than ever before as we take the message on ground urging them to secure their crops. Enormous Brands understands this and we, in partnership with Ashish and team, are working towards designing a communication strategy that will help build trust along with instilling the need for the product.”

Commenting on the mandate, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner Enormous, said, “We are very proud and honored to be working on the government initiative of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana with Bharti Axa. As we know agriculture is the largest employer in the country, during these unprecedented times our motive will be to create and strategic and creative framework for this product. I look forward to beginning this journey of innovative work for Bharti Axa Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.”