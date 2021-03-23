Eatfit ropes in cricketer Devdutt Padikkal as brand ambassador

Eatfit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms, today announced Cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, as its brand ambassador. This strategic association with the cricketing star will be for four years.

Devdutt Padikkal is the new cricketing kid on the block — a left-hand batsman, who oozes passion and confidence. He started playing the sport at the age of 11 and slowly climbed up the ranks to carve a niche for himself. Starting from 2014, he has represented Karnataka state in under-16 and under-19 and India in the under-19 tournaments. He has recently risen to fame due to his continued success playing with the Bangalore team in India’s most loved cricket tournament.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Ankit Nagori, Co-Founder EatFit, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Devdutt Padikkal to the Eatfit family. This collaboration will foster and strengthen the brand as well as chart new growth trajectories for Eatfit. Padikkal’s unwavering commitment, youthful exuberance and passion for the game will certainly establish a connect with our target audience. His aura is in perfect line with the brand identity we are trying to carve for Eatfit and we hope that our customers resonate with this collaboration. We are excited to work on some fun campaigns with him.”

Speaking about the brand association Devdutt Padikkal said: “I am thankful to Eatfit for getting me on board as their brand ambassador. I admire their passion and commitment to transforming the healthy food landscape in India. Their constant efforts to make healthy food cool and delicious at the same time is something that connects with me. I am proud to be associated with one of India’s most trusted and dependable food platforms and cannot wait to be a part of their future campaigns.”

The partnership between Eatfit and Padikkal will be managed by the latter's management agency, Flipside Sport. Padikkal will represent the brand in all marketing campaigns for the next four years as the company aims to expand to 10 more cities in that timeframe.

