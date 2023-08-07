e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards: Fourth edition on August 9

In the digitalized world that we live in today, consumers are becoming more discerning about the products they use and the brands they rely on. With evolving consumer needs and preferences and growing emphasis on holistic health, marketers now need to shift their focus on positioning their products to address the various aspects of health for the overall wellness of their customers. With an aim to shine the spotlight on the latest trends in health and wellness marketing sphere, the exchange4media Group is excited to announce the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards on August 9 in Mumbai. The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’.

The conference will witness the coming together of industry leaders who will engage in immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions during the day. At the conference, experts will discuss how health and wellbeing companies need to align their marketing strategies with sustainability and ethical practices to resonate with the rapidly changing consumer demands.

The cutting-edge competitive marketplace poses a major challenge for brands in the health and wellness marketing ecosystem to lead their way. In this era of digitalisation, harnessing the power of emerging technologies is the need of the hour. Marketers need to up their game and prioritize transparency, inform consumers about their products' benefits and tailor their marketing messages accordingly to build trust. Digital marketing will likely continue to be a prevalent strategy in health and wellbeing marketing in the years to come. The future of health and well-being marketing is going to be about rethinking, reimagining, and reinventing as consumers are now increasingly seeking personalized products and experiences.

Following the thought-provoking sessions at the conference, the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 will be announced. The prestigious award celebrates and honours brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Apart from the health and pharma sector, the award covers a wide range of categories ranging from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, auto to real estate.

