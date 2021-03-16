Dubai-based Anza Group invests in advertising company Inking Ideas

Dubai-based Anza Investments Group, an associate company of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan, has invested in one of India's fastest growing advertising & marketing firms Inking Ideas Pvt Ltd.



Inking Ideas is a prominent Mumbai-based advertising & marketing agency that has raised a confidential amount in its Series A investment round from Anza Investment Group. This mushrooming start-up will utilize the capital to strengthen its proprietary tech and to expand worldwide, starting out from the Middle East and North African region (MENA) over the next 12-24 months, it was announced in a statement.



This booming start-up proffers a 360-degree advertising & technology-led marketing strategies and solutions to enterprises, both start-ups and corporates. It encompasses services like strategic planning & consultation, search engine optimization & marketing, social media, content, affiliate mobile, experimental marketing, data analytics & measurements, software & app development, video production & 360 degree PR.



Earlier this year, this start-up expanded its operations to the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was founded in 2018 by ace personality Waseem Amrohi (Syed Waseem Raza Naqvi). Amrohi has previously worked as the Creative Director/Head Strategist of marketing company 'EveryMedia', 'Crayons Dubai'. He also was a part of the initial team at Resultrix as an Art Director. Resultrix is now acquired by Publicis Groupe.



Amrohi is elated about this partnership, and with two decades of experience spanning across digital domain & entertainment business, the award-winning advertiser said that his venture growth has been augmented in the last three years and he firmly believes that pioneering marketing technology is the way forward in the digital arena.



He affirmed that this fundraising would assist them invest in expanding their dynamic team, who will build platforms & provide insightful solutions to help clients and enterprise grow. This team will also work on tools automation & machine learning-based solutions to achieve the enterprise vision.



It's also worth highlighting that the company’s current client base includes SBI Bank, JSPL, SBI MF, SBI GI, Vigo Videos (Byte & Dance), and StarMaker. The founder of Inking Ideas has worked with over 450 brands worldwide like Microsoft, Yahoo, Maxbupa, Tata Tea, Airtel, Viacom18, Parx, Yardley, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Yamaha, IPL, Coldwell Banker, Richfeel, Zee Tv, Btvi, Colors Tv & Also have done Movie marketing for more then 100 films like Sultan, Padman, Dhoni, Sachin , The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Deadpool etc.



Waseem Amrohi also added that Nishant Jethi will be the new COO of Inking Ideas and will officiate India operations going forward.





Jethi, in his prior assignments, has led the 'Everymedia' Delhi office as a Business Head, been a part of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group as a Group Head with GolinOpinion (Bridge) and was also associated with Interactive Avenues. His core competency lies in strategy, planning and operations. Has been associated with Inking ideas since inception. In his career, he has worked on brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Texas Instruments, Visit Victoria, Turkish Airlines, Rio Tinto Diamonds, Lino Perros, Godrej, Hyundai, Dabur, Micromax, NIIT, Saket City Hospital, Max Healthcare, Zicom, Prime Focus, PVR BlueO, Manipal Universities, Horlicks, Dharma Productions, Balaji Telefilms, Paramount Pictures.



Mr. Mohammad A Sheikh, Founder, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Anza Investments Group, commented that the Inking Ideas team is “passionate to flourish” with a clear vision. "Our team is an absolute ace. We anticipate it will change the dynamics of digital advertising & marketing business with their extra-ordinary ideas & skills. Further adding, We are ready to start- 'InKING Ideas!!!," he added.





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)