Delhivery appoints Pooja Gupta as Chief People Officer

Delhivery, a supply chain services provider, has recently announced the appointment of Pooja Gupta to its Executive team as its Chief People Officer.

Pooja has over 18 years of experience in different geographies and industries, driving the HR charter at scale in large multinational environments and at hyper-growth startups. She started her career at SAP and has since served as the Head of HR at Myntra.com and as the People Practice Partner at Kalaari Capital.

"We are delighted to have Pooja onboard. She brings deep experience in building and scaling high-performance organizations, managing world-class talent, and shaping culture," said Sahil Barua, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Delhivery

In her role at Delhivery, Pooja will work with the senior leadership on organization design and systems, developing strategic HR programs and policies, and strengthening employee experience. For an organization that is 50000+ people strong, the appointment comes at a suitable time as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

"I am very excited to be joining Delhivery, an organization that has differentiated itself in the way it has leveraged technology to transform logistics in the country in a short span of time. I am also heartened by its commitment to generating and sustaining large-scale employment, especially throughout the pandemic. I look forward to helping Delhivery build the workplace of the future," added Pooja.

