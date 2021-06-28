Delhi HC refuses to stay new IT rules

A vacation Bench said that it was not in agreement with the petitioners Foundation for Independent Journalism, The Wire, Quint and Pravda Media Foundation who passed such an order at this stage

Delhi High Court has reportedly refused to stay the new IT Rules, saying that it was not in agreement with the petitioners, Foundation for Independent Journalism, The Wire, Quint Digital Media Limited and Pravda Media Foundation, to pass such an order at this stage.

A vacation bench of the Delhi High Court of Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad said that it was not obligated to grant any interim relief on applications by the petitioners for action against non-compliance with the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code.

The Bench added that they could pass a reasoned detailed order or renotify it before the roster bench.

The representative for the news portals Nitya Ramakrishnan requested the HC to list the matter as soon as the courts reopen after vacations. The applications for stay has now been listed before the roster Bench on July 7.

The new amended IT rules mandates that contentious content on social media and streaming companies will have to be taken down quicker. The platforms are also required to have grievance redressal officers who will assist in the investigations.

