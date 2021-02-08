Deepak Jacob steps down as Disney Chief Regional Counsel, DTC & Intl - India, ME & SEA

Deepak Jacob, Chief Regional Counsel, Direct-to-Consumer & International - India, ME & SEA, The Walt Disney Company, has called it quits. Jacob is currently serving his notice period and will be with the company till mid-May. He will be moving to the fast-growing tech and start-up space.



Prior to being the Chief Regional Counsel, he was the President & General Counsel - Legal & Regulatory Affairs of Star India. He has had a 13-year stint at Disney and Star India.



Jacob played a pivotal role in creating transformational legal and regulatory strategies that have guided the business through a decade of turbulent regulatory interventions while ensuring that Star’s portfolio of channels continue to grow both in terms of revenue and market share.



He played a significant role in the digitisation of the analog TV industry resulting in the unlocking of subscribers and revenues. He was one of the brains behind creating the self-regulatory mechanism for TV content i.e. The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) for addressing consumer grievances and also preventing the government from censoring television content.



Jacob has been a part of Star’s growth story and the acquisitions of Asianet, ESPN Star Sports, Maa TV, the creation of MediaPro, and the launch of Hotstar.



Prior to Star, he served as the Head of Legal for eBay India, where he was responsible for managing risk and driving growth of the e-commerce platform. Previously, Deepak was the Senior Legal Counsel at Reliance Infocomm supporting the Broadband & Corporate Wireless division in building a successful business of bundled telecom services.



He is an alumnus of the University of Madras and has spent considerable time as a litigation lawyer in Delhi High Court.

e4m reached out to Star India for official comments but did not receive any until the filing of this story.

Disney-Star has seen multiple top-level exits in the last three years. Ajit Mohan had quit as Hotstar CEO to join Facebook India in September 2018. Then came the exit of Disney-Star India country head Sanjay Gupta. Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh left the company in March 2020.

However, the biggest news as far as exits at Disney-Star is concerned came in October 2020 with Uday Shankar deciding to step down from the post of Disney APAC president and Disney-Star India chairman Uday Shankar.

Following Shankar's decision to step down there was a slew of top-level exits particularly from the sports broadcasting vertical.

Some of the executives who left the company include Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakkar, marketing head Rajiv Mathrani, head of emerging sports Rupali Fernandes and business head of regional sports business Ashok Namboodiri.

