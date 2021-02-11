Deepak Jacob joins Dream11 parent company as Group General Counsel

Jacob was previously Chief Regional Counsel, Direct-to-Consumer & International - India, ME & SEA, The Walt Disney Company

Updated: Feb 11, 2021 2:25 PM
Deepak Jacob, former Chief Regional Counsel, Direct-to-Consumer & International - India, ME & SEA, The Walt Disney Company, has joined Dream Sports Group, the parent company of Dream11 and FanCode, as Group General Counsel. 

Jacob made the announcement earlier today on Linkedin; “After a 13 year stint as the President & Chief Regional Counsel for DTCI. At the Walt Disney Company SEA, ME & India, I am moving on to an exciting opportunity with the Dream Sports Group (Dream11 FanCode etc) as Group General Counsel. Absolutely thrilled to be working with visionary entrepreneurs Harsh and Bhavit and a superlative CXO team. As an avid sportsman and sports fan, I hope to help them build a profitable and robust sports technology company while enabling the growth of the sports ecosystem in India.” 

Jacob played a key role in creating transformational legal and regulatory strategies that have helped business through a decade of regulatory interventions while ensuring that Star’s portfolio of channels continue to expand in terms of revenue and market share. 

He played a significant role in the digitisation of the analog TV industry resulting in the unlocking of subscribers and revenues. He was one of the brains behind creating the self-regulatory mechanism for TV content i.e. The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) for addressing consumer grievances and also preventing the government from censoring television content. 

He is an alumnus of the University of Madras and has spent considerable time as a litigation lawyer in Delhi High Court.

