Cyber Media Research's Rs 14 crore IPO to open on September 27

The company, which has a 30-year track record in running businesses backed by marquee investors, will invest in technology that keeps data at its core (ML). This and marketing automation will be the cornerstone for driving customer success. It will continue investing in products that deliver higher margins, as well as consider inorganic growth opportunities.

Cyber Media Research and Services' initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 14.04 crore will open on 27th September and close on 29th September. The ad tech and data analytics company, which is offering 780,000 shares, will subsequently list on NSE Emerge.At a face value of Rs 10, the price per share will be Rs 171 to Rs 180 per equity share and will be sold in lots of 800 shares. Out of 780,000 shares, 3,69,600 shares will be reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) quota, 2,60,000 shares will be for the Retail quota,1,11,200 shares will be for the HNI quota and 39200 shares will be for the Market Maker Quota.The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards funding the working capital requirements, funding investments in new projects and general corporate purposes, and meeting the issue expenses. The lead manager of the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited and the registrar of the issue is Link Intime India.Cyber Media Research and Services has four revenue streams - Digital Marketing (Advertisers), Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher Monetization, and Data Analytics. The company believes that AI has an integral role to play in data enrichment and driving better marketing experiences across devices, formats, and user preferences.The company's revenue grew by 88% to Rs 56.78 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 30.16 crore in FY21. EBITDA increased 92% to Rs 3.55 crore from Rs 1.84 crore. The net profit zoomed 228% to Rs 1.45 crore compared to Rs 44.33 lakh.Pradeep Gupta is the promoter and the Chairman of CyberMedia Group Companies. He is also co-founder of Indian Angel Network and is the recipient of the Helen Keller Award for working in the disability sector.The management team is helmed by Dhaval Gupta and Thomas George. Dhaval Gupta is the managing director of the company and has more than 14 years of experience.