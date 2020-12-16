Criteo names Brendan McCarthy as CMO

In his new role, McCarthy will operate out of New York and report to Criteo CEO Megan Clarken

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 10:40 AM
brendan mccarthy

Ad tech company Criteo has named Brendan McCarthy as its Chief Marketing Officer. As part of his new portfolio, McCarthy will helm marketing and communication teams across Criteo’s international markets. He will oversee the company’s transformation to a commerce media platform.

Prior to his appointment, McCarthy was at Nielsen Global Media, heading its communications and product marketing.  He has nearly two decades of experience in marketing and communications and has held key roles in Fortune 500 companies.

