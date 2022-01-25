Creator economy startup AppX acquires Superpage

Creator economy startup AppX has announced that it has acquired the website building platform for creators - super.page for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help creators kick off their online businesses in less than 10 minutes. Creators will also have the option to build their mobile applications after setting up their websites on super.page.

Founded in October 2020, super.page is a one-stop website builder for internet influencers. Since its inception, over 2000 creators have already used the platform to launch their websites and are monetizing currently on their superpages via products such as video-calls, ebooks and affiliate stores.

Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Sadana, Founder and CEO, AppX, said, “The creator economy is growing significantly, and this acquisition is one of the many steps that AppX is undertaking to empower them. We were really impressed with what the team at Superpage was building and their growth. We are also planning to do more such acquisitions in the near future of companies, that are building exciting products for creators”

Post-acquisition, the founders at super.page - Vyshnavi Mudumby and Srivatsa Mudumby will be joining AppX and leading growth, product and technology verticals inside AppX. The company is also planning to launch products like NFTs, Workshops, Courses, Podcasts and Newsletters for creators to host and sell on their superpages.

Vyshnavi Mudumby and Srivatsa Mudumby, founders at super.page said in a joint statement, “We were really excited by AppX’s mission and growth in this segment. At AppX, we look forward to joining the team to empower more creators to set up their online businesses faster and help them take up their passion as full-time careers and also to empower them to get more closely associated with their communities.”

AppX empowers its creators to pursue their passion and generate revenue. The platform has been working with creators in domains such as Edtech, fitness, gaming, and skill development and has a network of 3000+ creators, using AppX to monetize their social media communities. Creators and influencers have already earned over USD$10M till now using products created by AppX. This acquisition comes in the background of AppX recently announcing that it has raised USD 1.3 million in a funding round led by YCombinator.

