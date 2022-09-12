Connect Digital wins SNS creative mandate of Yamaha Pro Audio

Connect Digital, a creatively led digital agency has bagged the SNS creative mandate for Yamaha Pro Audio.



Agency has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from its Gurgaon office. Agency will develop new design concepts and creative collateral for all social media channels of Yamaha pro-Audio. Whether it’s static or motion graphics, Connect Digital will deliver on-brand creative to suit the brand needs. The agency will amplify the brand’s presence, shaping the communication journey to grow the brand in the digital world.



Harisha GN, Business Head - Marketing & Sales, Yamaha Pro Audio, added, “We are happy to associate with the young and dynamic team at Connect Digital. We truly believe this collaboration will help us strengthen our digital presence and enable us to venture into new and innovative creatives and communication.”



Speaking on the account win, Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO, Connect Network Inc, said, “We are delighted to have Yamaha Pro Audio on board and look forward to using our expertise across creating engaging content to help the brand scale up in their Social Media presence”.



Commenting on the mandate win, Charu Rawat, Associate Vice president, Connect Digital, said, “We’re ecstatic to associate with Yamaha Pro Audio as their SNS Creative partners. The brand has a legacy of 50+ years built on its unmatched sound quality and we are determined to strengthen YPA’s presence further with value-driven engagement through our effective communication and disruptive creatives.



The agency will focus on innovative design skills for the brand to establish a strong line of connection with the audience, all aimed at enhancing the recall value of the brand.

