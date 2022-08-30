Connect Digital bags Mumbai Metro One's social media mandate

The agency will build and manage content strategies and creatives for the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Mumbai Metro One (MMO) has picked Connect Digital – a part of Connect Network Inc. for managing its social media mandate. The agency will build and manage the content strategies and creatives for the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Shyamantak Choudhury, Business head Mumbai Metro One, said, “Connect Digital demonstrates a strong understanding of the digital category at large. The team is motivated , diligent and pays strong attention to detail, something that became evident in the multiple discussions we’ve had over a period of time. We're thrilled to partner with them as our social partners. This engagement will help us elevate our brand presence with the right Strategy, Ideation and Creative thinking. We are looking forward to creating some good and memorable work.”

Speaking about the win, Haresh Nayak – MD & Founder – Connect Network Inc. stated “We are ecstatic to be working with a legacy brand to help them create visibility amongst the relevant target audience. Our team is confident to shed new light on the brand’s social media pages and contribute to their growth.”

Charu Rawat – AVP – Connect Digital, commented, “We are happy to have the opportunity to partner with Mumbai Metro One and we can’t wait to build a dynamic brand presence for them. Our strategy is to enhance the top of the mind recall that the brand has created by applying creative, new age thinking and a strong storytelling narrative.”

“The agency looks forward to harnessing the best of their capabilities, talent, technology, and partnerships and helping Mumbai Metro One build even more powerful consumer connections.”

