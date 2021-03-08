Carat India appoints Ashish Singh as VP- Planning

Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of dentsu international, has appointed Ashish Singh as Vice President - Planning. In his new role, Ashish will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and will lead the agency’s digital mandate for North and East. He will focus on developing and leading client relationships for Carat in addition to helping the agency deliver enhanced digital solutions to clients.

Speaking on the appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said, “I have had the pleasure of working with many digital professionals and Ashish Singh clearly stands out as one amongst the best. Ashish will add immense value as part of my core team and help shape the Carat Digital offering. He comes in with the mandate to drive the larger North and East offices for Carat India and help drive value for our key global clients like Microsoft, Mastercard, Phillips and local clients like Havells, DS group and others. With his domain expertise across the changing digital eco-system and his love for being a lifelong learner, I am confident that our clients will see the best of data, creative and technology amalgamation under his leadership to help drive their business outcomes.”

Prior to this, Ashish was with Mindshare India where he held the position of Partner – Digital. During his 7-year-stint with Mindshare, Ashish was responsible for driving revenue growth for the network agency. He has been instrumental in leading several client relationships at Mindshare and has actively lead pitches for businesses like HUL, Disney+ (Star & Hotstar) and General Mills. He has also worked on brands such as Godrej Consumer Products, Facebook apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), Ferrero, Castrol and Sanofi. Armed with more than 15 years of experience, Ashish has liaised with numerous clients across multiple categories to build the roadmap to numerous path-breaking digital strategies.

Commenting on his new role, Ashish Singh added, “With continuous change in the media ecosystem, digital is the battleground for all types of businesses where consumers are accustomed to connectedness. Carat is known for its Integrated communication planning backed by some of the cutting-edge analytical tools in the industry. I am delighted to join Carat - the first specialist agency in the country and the world’s first media agency - to contribute my experience to create a meaningful connection for brands in the digital ecosystem for business outcomes. I look forward to this journey where together we focus on growth, expansion and nurture talent.”

