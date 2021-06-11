Candes ropes in Arjun Kapoor as brand ambassador

With the association, the company aims to increase its reach, targeting audiences with a preference for innovative products and digital purchases

Home appliances brand Candes has roped in Arjun Kapoor as its brand ambassador with an aim to tap the next 500 million Indian consumers who portray preference for innovative products, digital purchase and deeper brand relationship across the home & kitchen appliances category.

Sandeep Agarwal, Co-Founder, Candes, said, “Having Arjun Kapoor on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into our target audience. As he is young, dynamic and a very popular face in every household of India, our brand will be able to create a personal connect with the consumers. We hope that our association with Arjun Kapoor reap beneficial results for the company and we aim to establish Candes as a sought after brand in the home appliance industry.”

Speaking on the association, Arjun Kapoor remarked, “It’s my pleasure to collaborate with Candes, which is a leading and renowned brand in the home appliances space. I am confident that the dynamic business strategy that Candes employs will ensure higher brand recall, and eventually create a larger customer base for them.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)