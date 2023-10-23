Chetan Bhagat named brand ambassador of Henry Harvin Education
'Honoured to be a part of such an amazing endeavour,' said Bhagat about the association
Henry Harvin Education, an ed-tech platform has onboarded Chetan Bhagat as its brand ambassador. "This alliance represents a synergistic convergence of intellectual strength and educational quality, ready to reshape the landscape of skill development and professional progress," said the brand.
"We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Chetan Bhagat, the distinguished author and thought leader. Chetan Bhagat's powerful advice will act as a light of inspiration for our collective mission, as he is known for his astute literary contributions and commitment to inspiring youngsters. This partnership is a crucial step toward our common objective of turning adolescent excitement into a well-rounded journey of self-discovery and achievement. Together, we strive to establish a path of success by teaching the virtues of persistence, creativity, and intellectual prowess in the hearts and minds of youths." said Mr. Kounal Gupta, Founder and CEO of Henry Harvin Education.
Speaking about this collaboration, Chetan Bhagat said, I am honoured to be a part of such an amazing endeavour. Today's youth are ready to explore new things and see what they are capable of. Let us inspire them to dream big and demonstrate that they can do everything they set their minds to. It's critical to encourage their imagination and teach them that no matter how great their aspirations are, they can achieve them.
'Non-branded content is emerging as a key strategy for brand building'
Teresa Barreira – CMO, Publicis Sapient talks about people-centric marketing, the change in the marketing landscape and India's role in the same
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Given the shifting paradigm in an ever-changing marketing industry, marketers are deep into the technical side of conversations but it is the storytelling and human connection that will make the ultimate difference, according to Barreira.
Speaking about consumer perception in today's world and how brands need to approach their advertising planning, Barreira says, "In the attention economy we live in today, brands are adopting a more people-centric approach, recognizing individuals as essential. This shift entails moving away from extracting value from people and, instead, focusing on delivering value to them. Hyper-personalization, although powerful, can lead to isolation by reinforcing existing beliefs. To build trust and loyalty, brands are diversifying their content to enrich lives more holistically.
Non-branded content is emerging as a key strategy for brand building. It elevates conversations, reaches wider audiences, and fosters trust without aggressive self-promotion."
She spoke about Publicis Sapient's recent initiative towards unbranded content and it's goals. "At Publicis Sapient, our approach to humanizing digital business transformation centres on perceiving consumers as individuals, not just customers. 'Impact Films,' our innovative initiative is a series of documentary films aimed to reinforce the value of our work through a compelling and artistic medium – films. Our goal was to shift away from traditional case studies and client stories, opting instead to spotlight the positive impact of digital transformation on individuals, emphasizing that technology is an enabler.
"The Impact Films not only garners views and engagement but also serves as a powerful amplifier. It’s empowering our client partners with compelling conversation starters. At the same time, it’s providing a new frame of reference for our organization, fostering pride among our people."
She also explained that one of the biggest target audience cohorts for brands, the Gen Zs and millenials react more to emotional connect in marketing than anything else. "When connecting with GenZ and millennials, authenticity is key. This involves crafting content that aligns with the values and interests of these younger audiences and resonates with their aspirations and concerns. Videos, unlike heavily edited product shots, offer a genuine glimpse into a brand's world, building trust.
The focus needs to be on building trust and genuine engagement over self-promotion. Unbranded content is effective because it doesn't feel like a sales pitch, which helps build trust. Instead of simply promoting products, brands share stories through videos that inspire, inform and emphasize the human element, connect with the audience on a deeper level."
Barreira also opines that short-form videos are a key to engage younger audiences. "We're keenly aware of how short-form videos, have become immensely popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, and cater to younger, engaged audiences. To enhance engagement, we're also launching a new series of 60-second videos on our How Channel."
The impact of user-generated content is undeniable and Barbie Mania, sparked by user-generated content, is a prime example, she says. "This phenomenon created a buzz across platforms, including LinkedIn, drawing people to the movie while demonstrating the compelling influence of user-generated content in captivating audiences. Something for businesses and marketers to think about in today's marketing landscape."
She also spoke about the importance of technology as a helping hand in creating and spreading the marketing word. "In the coming years, emerging technologies like AI, AR, and blockchain are poised to impact the marketing industry. However, it's crucial to view these technologies as enablers, not replacements for human creativity."
Lastly, on the role of India in the growing marketing landscape, Barreira says, "India is expected to play a substantial role in this growth as well. The Indian market is vast, with a burgeoning middle class and a growing digital-savvy population. As brands continue to expand their global reach, India represents immense potential. We are also witnessing a certain shift where more and more Indian businesses are recognizing the importance of customer-centricity, unbranded content, and data-driven marketing."
When gimmicks turn into gaffes: The thin line between masterstroke and misadventure
While smaller brands may try and use gimmicks to be seen and heard in a marketing cacophony, larger brands often can fall into the same trap, to unintended results, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
In an increasingly immersive, not to say intrusive, mediascape, in which innumerable advertisers jostle for consumers’ limited attention, brands face immense pressure to distinguish themselves from the competition. And when tentpole events like the ICC World Cup are taking place in India, and coinciding with the country’s festive season, the temptation to stand out from the crowd by using gimmicks is large, but then so is the potential for things to go wrong.
Make My Trip’s misadventure during the India-Pakistan match may be the most recent example, but it won’t be the last during this festive cricket season. An advertising industry veteran who preferred to remain anonymous pointed out that most high-profile events see their fair share of gaffes, but at an increasingly polarized time (national elections are around the corner, after all) when two of the country’s biggest passions are conflated into one big top spectacle, advertisers need to be especially wary.
They added that while smaller brands may try and use gimmicks to be seen and heard in a marketing cacophony, larger brands often can fall into the same trap, to unintended results.
Standing out from the crowd is important, but it's crucial to strike a balance. Gimmicks might grab attention, but authenticity and genuine connections with the audience are more likely to yield positive, long-lasting results.
“Gimmicks shouldn't become a staple of a brand as they can cause to lose credibility with consumers if overused and insincere. The point of them is to get audiences to take notes but they can be difficult to get right, especially if you aren't sensitive to the needs of the audience,” says Anuj Rathod, Associate Creative Director, Blink Digital, adding, “It's worth being creative, but the focus should be on meaningful engagement through a solid marketing strategy that delivers something useful to the audience rather than just being loud amid the noise.”
While there's no one-size-fits-all answer, industry insiders agree that a tasteful gimmick can work if it aligns with the brand's identity and values. Gimmicks that are personal, relevant, useful, memorable, and authentic stand to be more tasteful to the audience.
“Like spices in cooking, gimmicks can add that extra flavour to your brand. They can quickly become stale if they're used too often. So, is there a right way to gimmick? It depends. If you can use a gimmick in a way that is authentic, relevant, and creative, then it can be a great way to get your brand noticed. But if you're just using a gimmick for the sake of it, then it's best to avoid it. If you're considering using a marketing gimmick, take some time to think about how it will impact your brand in the long term,” says Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media.
So, is it worth the risk?
According to Kothari, “In general, it's always better to rely on the quality of your ads, creativity, and messaging as they are still the most important elements of any marketing campaign.”
Calling it a double-edged game (pun presumably intended), Soumabha Nandi, Chief Creative Officer, DViO Digital, notes, “At one end, you can't let go of an opportunity where traction is so much; on the other hand, you know you are part of a crowd. These moments are less about exclusivity and more about peer presence. As a brand, you want to belong to key moments like the festive period or the World Cup. However, one should have something to say as a brand to make the moment count; otherwise, you shall go unheard.”
By its very nature, a gimmick is transient and can often detract from the actual value of a product or service. And so, when a gimmick overshadows the product's core benefits, it runs the risk of misdirecting customers, potentially leading to disappointment or mistrust. Instead of banking on short-lived tactics, brands should prioritize genuine creativity, coherent messaging, and the inherent quality of their offerings.
“These elements foster trust and cultivate a loyal customer base that appreciates the brand's authenticity. In an era where consumers crave genuine connections and value transparency, it's more productive for brands to invest in long-term strategies that resonate with their audience rather than fleeting gimmicks,” says Nandi.
While resorting to gimmicks might momentarily capture the audience's attention, there are no lasting benefits if these tactics don't align with the brand's core promise. It's essential to differentiate between fleeting attention and meaningful engagement. Simply standing out isn't enough; the context in which a brand garners attention is paramount.
“In most cases, relying on the quality of the ads, creativity, and messaging tends to be a more sustainable and effective approach for building a stronger brand foundation. Genuine, meaningful connections that are built on trust and truthful messaging lead to establishing a deeper connection. Gimmicks, if used, should be thoughtfully implemented in a way that enhances the brand's identity and reputation,” says Rathod.
Wagh Bakri's Parag Desai passes away
He was the Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group
By e4m Staff | Oct 22, 2023 9:26 PM | 1 min read
Parag Desai,Executive Director and 4th generation entrepreneur at Wagh Bakri Tea Group is no more. He was 49.
As per media reports, he died of injuries suffered during an attack by stray dogs outside his residence.
Desai had 30 plus years of Entrepreneurship experience. He was also a renowned Tea Tester and also spearheaded International Business, Sales & Marketing of the Group, having turnover excess to Rs. 1500 crores (US$ 200 million).
Desai was active on leading industry platforms such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and many more International Organisations. He was a prolific speaker and a commendable voice of the industry. He had also played a pivotal role in guiding the Group towards achieving various accolades by adopting innovative marketing, branding and packaging strategies, for which he was awarded by Ahmedabad Management Association.
Desai also led the transformation of Wagh Bakri Tea Group to Tea Lounges, Ecommerce & Digital and Social Media.
‘VAHDAM India has recognized the need for a sensory experience with tea’
The brand’s CEO & Founder, Bala Sarda, spoke to e4m about the brand’s new outlet in the national capital, an omnichannel strategy and building brand loyalty
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 4:19 PM | 3 min read
In a bid to bridge the gap between digital platforms and the world of tea, VAHDAM India has opened the doors to a Tea Room in New Delhi’s Khan Market. According to Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder, VAHDAM India, this first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) is a significant step forward for the brand.
For VAHDAM, while their online and offline channels offered an extensive selection, they recognized the need for a more sensory experience when it came to tea.
“This store isn’t just about transactions, it's about fostering a genuine connection between our products and our customers. By allowing individuals to engage with tea on a deeper, more personal level, the brand aims to create lasting impressions and enhance the overall tea-buying experience. This move aligns with the brand ethos of offering not just products but memorable moments.”
Expanding Globally
This store serves as a pilot, enabling them to test and refine their strategy for Experience Stores. Says Sarda, “The insights are crucial for our expansion endeavours, both within India and internationally.”
Creating Unique & Seamless Brand Experiences
“What sets us apart is allowing customers to engage their senses fully before making a choice. Visitors have the opportunity to sample these teas, experiencing their aroma and flavour profiles first hand, ensuring a well-informed and delightful purchase.”
The store offers a carefully curated assortment of drinkware and accessories to enhance the tea-drinking experience. The rotating menu keeps the experience fresh, encouraging tea enthusiasts to expand their tea palate.
The Tea Room further serves as a hub for interactive events, including tea tastings and workshops, fostering a sense of community among tea enthusiasts.
Mapping The Future
According to Sarda, sustainability is at the heart of VAHDAM India's operations. He adds, “The use of non-GMO (PLA) cornstarch tea bags that are not only biodegradable but also home-compostable, aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental impact. We procure all our teas directly from plantations and growers within 24-72 hours of harvest., reducing the carbon footprint. Our dedication to social responsibility is a testament to our sustainable business model.”
Further commenting on the plans for the brand ahead, Sarda shared that VAHDAM India aspires to become India's largest homegrown brand, globally taking India’s finest quality teas and wellness products. They plan to expand their offline presence and create immersive experiences through exclusive stores and retail partnerships.
“As we look forward, our focus remains on enriching our customer experience. We're excited about our plans to extend beyond our strong online presence and venture into an omnichannel presence. These initiatives will enable us to directly connect with our valued customers,” Sarda added.
Godrej launches #DeshkiTijori campaign with Ayushman Khurana
To spread awareness of home security, Godrej Security Solutions has conceptualized a life-sized locker on wheels with a smart home integrated in it. It has started touring in Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Godrej Security Solutions has unveiled their latest campaign ‘Desh Ki Tijori’, with brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, highlighting the brand’s legacy and how it’s on a path of constant innovation.
“The business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, as a part of their marketing campaign, designed a smart van that looks like a ‘locker on wheels’. This vehicle houses their latest innovations from home cameras, cctvs, and a range of digital lockers among other home security solutions. The Smart home inside the Van represents a powerful initiative that is aimed at inspiring and guiding home owners toward adopting smarter home security solutions and prioritising home security,” the company said in a statement.
Flagged off in Mumbai by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the smart van visited some iconic spots in the city including Horniman Circle, Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, Gateway of India and more. Not only that, the ‘locker on wheels’ and it’s equivalents will be traveling pan India across 100 cities in less than 100 days as a part of this activity.
Pushkar Gokhale, Senior Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Security Solutions, said “As a leading security brand, we recognize the importance of engaging directly with our target audience from the perspective of gathering critical insights.
"We've taken this initiative to create a life-sized, mobile smart home locker - a compelling proposition designed to educate users about the paramount significance of home security and safety. This innovative concept unfolds a fully furnished home interior, serving as a dynamic showcase of our comprehensive home security solutions including home lockers, video door phones, CCTV cameras, and alarm systems. This immersive experience will allow users to get a firsthand look at our products. Our team of dedicated sales consultants will assist and advise our customers in selecting the ideal home security products that align with their needs. This personalized guidance is a crucial step in cultivating a security-conscious mindset amongst customers. As an integral part of this initiative, we are thrilled to introduce "four vans" that will embark on an incredible journey spanning East, West, North, and South, commencing in Mumbai. Over the course of less than 100 days, these vans will traverse 100 cities, ensuring that our message of security and safety reaches far and wide."
Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions, said “As someone who travels a lot and spends so much time outside the home, I completely understand the value of security of my home and its surroundings. Like so many Indians, I too have grown up with Godrej in my home, in some form or the other and it’s truly an honour to be associated with Godrej Security Solutions. I remember an old ‘tijori’ that my family had and it was seen as the epitome of securing valuables in the house. Today, as I want more tech enabled and digitally savvy products I am so glad I can still trust a Godrej ‘Tijori’ for my ‘peace of mind’ but only I have a very cool digital locker with biometric scanners. This is exactly what today’s campaign is about, that the tijori or the Godrej home locker has constantly been evolving. And I’m so thrilled to see how Godrej Security Solutions is focusing on innovations constantly not only for our homes but for India overall. Because as a consumer we are linked directly or indirectly. We will want our home locker and bank locker to be secured by the best after all!”
Shaadi.org bows down to the revolution-naaris this Durga Puja
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Shaadi.com, the matchmaking platforms, through its CSR arm, Shaadi.org, has launched a Durga Pujo campaign titled The Spirit of Durga. Going beyond the festival’s religious significance, and embracing the symbolism of Goddess Durga, the film celebrates the indomitable strength, resilience and beauty of every woman. At the same time, the film, available on all social media platforms, highlights the importance of not being bogged down by adversity that women face all too often but instead encourages them to take inspiration from Goddess Durga, who never gave up.
Durga is known as the Goddess of Shakti – She is the all-powerful feminine force who won in battling the demon Mahishasur. People seek the blessings of Goddess Durga, asking for strength to overcome troubles and to battle their everyday demons but often fail to notice a similar display of battles fought by the women around them. Bringing this into focus, the film unfolds through the endearing relationship of a grandmother, mother, and an 8-year-old, showcasing the unwavering spirit of working-class women who have been navigating the challenging terrains of personal and professional life through generations, by working round the clock and multitasking tirelessly while defying societal stereotypes.
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage. It underscores that women often have a lot to juggle while managing diverse responsibilities, experiencing both favourable and challenging days. Despite the variations in their circumstances, they consistently embody the enduring spirit of Durga. By highlighting these unique qualities like power and fearlessness, the brand urges the society to respect the (women) goddesses in our homes and how they seamlessly transition between roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and employees. Through the campaign, the brand gives out the message that this innate ability ought to be treasured and appreciated much more than it perhaps is.
