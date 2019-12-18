BMW Financial Services India names Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO

Prior to this, Frauscher was Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 2:27 PM
Kathrin Frauscher

Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India.

Kathrin Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services Denmark.

Prior to this, Frauscher was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services Northern Europe. She also has rich experience of working with BMW Group in the areas of Retail Performance as well as MINI Brand Management. Born in Austria, Frauscher holds a degree in International Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

Ritu Chandy, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for the Asia Pacific said, “Kathrin Frauscher made a major contribution to the success of BMW Financial Services Denmark in the last few years. We are confident that she will continue the successful development of business as she takes charge of operations in India. Ms. Frauscher has significant knowledge and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to her markets which are the best prerequisites for good leadership.”

Frauscher succeeds Andre Van Rheenen. During the tenure of Rheenen, BMW Financial Services India successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.

Tags Bmw financial services india Kathrin Frauscher Ritu Chandy Andre Van Rheenen
Show comments

