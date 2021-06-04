Benetton India names Ramprasad Sridharan as CEO & Managing Director

Benetton Group welcomes Ramprasad Sridharan, the new CEO & Managing Director of Benetton India.

Ramprasad, who starts in his new position June 7, brings to Benetton Group significant experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked for Reebok India Co., Lerros Fashions India Ltd., Clarks Future Footwear Ltd.India, C&J Clarks International UK and finally for C&J Clarks International Singapore, where he held the position of President South East Asia, Australia & New Zealand.

Benetton Group would like to thank Sundeep Chugh, who has decided to leave the position of CEO & Managing Director of Benetton India, for the results achieved during his 10 years with the Group. Sundeep has successfully led the company during his tenure, a period during which the brand has evolved and maintained its market leadership position through a multi-channel approach, an effective product offering and a high-impact communication strategy.

India – where Benetton has been present since 1992 – continues to be a key market for the Group, which continues to focus on e-commerce activities, the introduction of new product categories (such as watches, thanks to the recent collaboration with Timex) and product development that also focuses on footwear and loungewear. This year Benetton, which has a network of over 850 points of sale across the country, has opened 12 shops and plans to open another 30–40.

