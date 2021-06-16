Axis My India names Girish Upadhyay as CMO

Upadhyay will be leading the marketing, digital and overall communication initiatives of the company

Leading Consumer Data Intelligence Company, Axis My India has announced the appointment of Girish Upadhyay as its chief marketing officer. Bringing with him a rich experience across research, media & marketing, he will be leading the marketing, digital and overall communication initiatives of the company.

Says Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Axis My India, “Axis My India is at an inflection point, as we continue to expand our portfolio of service offerings of consumer insights to corporations, backed by a robust digitally enabled platform as part of our big, audacious Mission Himalaya - Unchi Udaan- roadmap – a vision to connect and resolve problems of over 250 million Indian households. I believe Girish, with his varied and extensive experience, is well equipped to take the brand vision forward in this journey”.

Speaking about his new role, Girish Upadhyay, CMO, Axis My India said, “We want to use our scale and expertise to truly bring about a material difference to the lives of everyday Indians and also revolutionise the way consumer research is done. Look forward to being part of this growth trajectory & raising the strategic visibility of Axis My India”.

Girish brings with him strong knowledge on consumer insights, brand management, and digital marketing having worked with organisations like Tata Motors, Madison, Starcom & AC Nielsen in the past.

