Aviva Life Insurance awards creative mandate to Creativeland Asia

Aviva Life Insurance has appointed  Creativeland Asia as its integrated creative agency. The mandate for Creativeland Asia’s NCR office will include brand strategy, creative and digital communication. Creativeland Asia got on board following a multi-agency pitch.

Speaking on the partnership, Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing, Digital and IT Officer, Aviva Life Insurance said, “We are pleased to appoint Creativeland Asia as our creative partners. As we embark upon a new journey with a refreshed brand purpose, Creativeland will help us translate this into multichannel communication that will help us achieve business and brand goals that we have set for ourselves. Their experience and capabilities to execute large ticket integrated campaigns should go a long way in helping us strengthen the brand trust that we have always enjoyed.”

Commenting on the development, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Creative Chairman of Creativeland said, “Creativeland is delighted to partner Aviva India, one of the most trusted and customer-centric private insurance companies in the country. What excites me are the possibilities an integrated relationship in a growing category like this brings with it. We look forward to working in tandem with the team at Aviva in solving business problems with creativity.”

Creativeland Asia has an integrated philosophy of creativity across its services. The company is a conglomerate of firms that offers creative marketing and communications solutions through various divisions like Creativeland Pictures, Creativeland Digital Technologies and Ventureland Asia.

