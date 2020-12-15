Ashish Dhruva named Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Engagement, InterMiles

Dhruva will be responsible to build on and elevate the company’s capabilities and establish a culture of excellence in all aspects of marketing.

InterMiles is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashish Dhruva as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement. Prior to joining InterMiles, Ashish had a 13-year long tenure with leading travel tech organisation, Cleartrip as Vice President, Marketing.

In his new position at InterMiles, Ashish will drive marketing strategies for the programme across business verticals through integrated brand strategy, communication, content and digital marketing. He will also be responsible to build on and elevate the company’s capabilities and, establish a culture of excellence in all aspects of marketing.

Commenting on this appointment Manish Dureja, MD & CEO, InterMiles said, “Ashish brings a wealth of experience to this new role with his heightened understanding of consumer behaviours along with exceptional marketing knowledge. His innovative, consumer centric approach is a reflection of values we at InterMiles hold close to heart. We warmly welcome Ashish to the InterMiles family and look forward to doing some memorable work together.”

Talking about his new stint, Ashish Dhurva said, “InterMiles has redefined the loyalty & rewards segment in India and is an exemplary example of innovation and evolution. The InterMiles team has been doing some inspiring and truly path-breaking work in their journey towards becoming India’s leading travel & lifestyle programme. It is an honor to be part of such a highly creative, driven and passionate team and I look forward to doing some exceptional work with them.”

In his two plus decades in marketing and brand building, Ashish has been part of prestigious organisations like Cleartrip, Tata AIG and Justdial to name a few.