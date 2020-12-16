Ashish Bhasin elected as Effie Asia Pacific Awards 2021 Chairman

Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, has been elected as the chairman of Effie Asia Pacific Awards 2021.

Previously, Bhasin has also served as Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2017. He was also on the jury of several global award juries such as Cannes Lions.

He is a seasoned advertising and media professional with 32 years of experience in the industry. He is responsible for driving Dentsu Internation in India, which is the second-largest ad and media group in terms of revenue. Under his tenure, the 50-member team grew to 3000 employees.

Bhasin commented on his appointment as chairman of the Effies APAC Awards: “It is with great pleasure that I accept the position of APAC Effie Awards Chairman 2021. Effies are unique because they reward results. Of course, you also need fantastic brand insights, creativity of the highest level and a flawless execution, without which effective results are hard to achieve. In my experience, Effies have always shone the spotlight on brilliant work, which not only touches the consumer but also benefits the brand. I’m looking forward to seeing the best work from APAC when the juries get together next year.”a

The APAC Effies is currently in its eighth edition, and it continues to honour the region’s most effective marketing communication works by Awarding Ideas That Work. Globally recognised as the gold standard for marketing effectiveness by clients and agencies alike, the call-for-entry for this prestigious award has begun, with entries being accepted from now till early April 2021.