ASCI's Manisha Kapoor appointed to the executive committee of ICAS

Set up by the European Advertising Standards Alliance in 2008, ICAS is a global platform of self-regulatory organisations

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) General Secretary Manisha Kapoor has been appointed to the executive committee of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). She will be one of the four vice-presidents on the executive committee. Set up by the European Advertising Standards Alliance in 2008, ICAS is a global platform of self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

Until April this year, ASCI served on the executive committee as a member for a two-year term. Now, Kapoor will play a leadership role on the committee till 2023.

In her role as part of the ICAS leadership team, Manisha will take forward the agenda of self-regulation globally. Some priority areas of ICAS for the next couple of years are:

To promote advertising self-regulation as an optimal mechanism for consumer protection

To strengthen ICAS as a global alliance

To facilitate knowledge sharing among SROs to establish best practices

To support emerging SROs across the globe

To monitor global trends in the advertising ecosystem that impact self-regulation

Work closely with established and emerging digital platforms to make the online space more transparent and fairer for consumers

Kapoor said “This appointment is a recognition of ASCI’s growing global standing and influence in the narrative of responsible advertising, as well as the importance of Indian advertising industry itself at a global level. This offers us a chance to exchange learnings and best practices. With the Indian advertising industry evolving fast and digitalisation boosting growth, ASCI’s leadership of the ICAS executive committee will add new perspectives to the agenda of responsible advertising.”

ICAS is a globally established organisation with members comprising national and regional SROs, associations and international industry associations representing advertisers, the media and creative agencies, all working to ensure that advertising and marketing communication is legal, honest and decent.

The three other vice-presidents are one each from Canada, the USA and the World Federation of Advertisers. The ICAS president is from the United Kingdom.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)