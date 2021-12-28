Anil Damani-helmed 27th Investments launches $100 million sports fund

The 27th Sports office will be based in UAE and will focus specifically in emerging markets and sports such as cricket, golf, beach sports, e-sports among others

Updated: Dec 28, 2021 4:16 PM
Anil Damani

Leading US-based investment firm 27th Investments have formally launched the 27th Sports, a sports-specific fund in excess of 100 million US dollars. Indian origin investment professional, Anil Damani is the CEO and President of the Atlanta-based investment firm.

The 27th Sports office will be based in UAE and will focus specifically in emerging markets and sports such as cricket, golf, beach sports, e-sports among others. A seasoned sports management professional will lead the venture. The fund has identified its first investment and an array of announcements are expected soon.

Confirming the same, Damani said, "Our strategy will be to own and invest into long-term commercial rights of various sporting federations as well as invest into sports startups. We at 27th are really excited to be embarking on this new journey."

 27th Investments has an active portfolio worth $1 billion in various sectors such as gaming, real estate, and start-up ventures.

