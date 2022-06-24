27th Sports is Sri Lanka Cricket’s official media & ground rights partner for AVR Pay Cup
The T20 International matches are being live-streamed on Fancode
US-based investment firm 27th Investments-backed 27th Sports announces its association with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the official media and ground rights partner for the AVR Pay Cup three-match T20 International series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women.
The series got underway on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, 2 PM onwards at Dambulla. Fancode India, in partnership with 27th Sports is live streaming the T20 International series for free in the sub-continent.
Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, “We are extremely happy with the entry of 27th Sports as the Media and Ground sponsorship Rights Holder of the India Women's Tour of Sri Lanka. The company’s association with an important tour like this, I am sure will augur well for the company, going forward.”
Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Interest in women’s cricket has grown significantly over the last few years and giving fans greater access to these matches is critical to further accelerating its popularity. We at FanCode are thrilled to bring the India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka live on our platform and to give Indian sports fans an unparalleled experience through interactive live streaming and live scores, real-time match highlights, and sports data and statistics.”
