27th Sports is Sri Lanka Cricket’s official media & ground rights partner for AVR Pay Cup

US-based investment firm 27th Investments-backed 27th Sports announces its association with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the official media and ground rights partner for the AVR Pay Cup three-match T20 International series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women.

The series got underway on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, 2 PM onwards at Dambulla. Fancode India, in partnership with 27th Sports is live streaming the T20 International series for free in the sub-continent.

Speaking about the association with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and winning the media and ground rights for the AVR Pay Cup India-Sri Lanka Women’s T20 International series, Sangeet Shirodkar, CEO, 27th Sports said, “Interest in women’s sport continues to grow. We have seen how women have gained iconic status through the display of exceptional performances. This popularity has been growing and it’s only going to be more progressive and inspiring. The Indian Women’s Cricket team is ushering a new era with an all-format captain which will be interesting for viewers and fans to watch. 27th Sports will be at the forefront of promoting and investing in every such initiative to ensure the growth of women’s cricket worldwide. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) recently released media rights tender will witness the men’s and women’s rights being sold separately for the first time. SLC is among the first cricket Boards to implement this with bilateral rights carved out separately for women.”

Paul Slatter, Commercial Director, 27th Sports, said, “There’s been a tectonic shift in women’s sport. Perceptions to women’s sports are changing and we at 27th Sports wish to be at the helm of this change. It is only with constant and consistent investments that we can see improvements and development in the women’s sporting arena. 27th Sports pledges to support every women’s sport and be part of this significant movement.”

Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, “We are extremely happy with the entry of 27th Sports as the Media and Ground sponsorship Rights Holder of the India Women's Tour of Sri Lanka. The company’s association with an important tour like this, I am sure will augur well for the company, going forward.”

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Interest in women’s cricket has grown significantly over the last few years and giving fans greater access to these matches is critical to further accelerating its popularity. We at FanCode are thrilled to bring the India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka live on our platform and to give Indian sports fans an unparalleled experience through interactive live streaming and live scores, real-time match highlights, and sports data and statistics.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)