Advertisement

27th Sports is Sri Lanka Cricket’s official media & ground rights partner for AVR Pay Cup

The T20 International matches are being live-streamed on Fancode

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 24, 2022 1:27 PM  | 3 min read
27th Sports

US-based investment firm 27th Investments-backed 27th Sports announces its association with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the official media and ground rights partner for the AVR Pay Cup three-match T20 International series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women.

The series got underway on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, 2 PM onwards at Dambulla. Fancode India, in partnership with 27th Sports is live streaming the T20 International series for free in the sub-continent.

Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, “We are extremely happy with the entry of 27th Sports as the Media and Ground sponsorship Rights Holder of the India Women's Tour of Sri Lanka. The company’s association with an important tour like this, I am sure will augur well for the company, going forward.”

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “Interest in women’s cricket has grown significantly over the last few years and giving fans greater access to these matches is critical to further accelerating its popularity. We at FanCode are thrilled to bring the India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka live on our platform and to give Indian sports fans an unparalleled experience through interactive live streaming and live scores, real-time match highlights, and sports data and statistics.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sri Lanka Cricket 27th Sports AVR Pay Cup Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
pitch cmo

Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022: Three panel discussions & a fireside chat on the agenda
6 hours ago

InMobi

Inability to take action on buyer & customer data is a key mktg challenge for 87%: Report
21 hours ago

ather

Ather Energy becomes associate partner of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022
1 day ago