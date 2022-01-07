27th Sports ropes in Sangeet Shirodkar as Co-Founder and CEO

Shirodkar also serves as the CEO of Cineblitz Media Worldwide

Sangeet Shirodkar has taken up an additional role as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 27th Sports, the $100 million sports fund launched by Anil Damani-helmed 27th Investments.

Sangeet also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Cineblitz Media Worldwide, which owns the Bollywood magazine Cineblitz. He is also a Director of sports management company Off-Spin Sports and Entertainment. Till he recently, he was also the Company Director of The IPG Group, the Lanka Premier League rights holder.

Based in UAE, 27th Sports will focus specifically in emerging markets and sports such as cricket, golf, beach sports, e-sports among others. It will look to acquire exclusive and long-term commercial rights across sports federations worldwide with a special focus on emerging markets and emerging Sports.

The fund has acquired long-term commercial rights of the Road Safety T20 World Series featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee amongst others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)