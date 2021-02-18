Angel Broking Limited names Ankit Rastogi as Chief Product Officer

Angel Broking Limited appoints Ankit Rastogi as the Chief Product Officer (CPO). Ankit will be responsible for Product Development, ARQ Prime, and Fundamental Research, as we look to set new industry benchmarks by leveraging his technological expertise.

A Gold Medalist in Computer Engineering from NIT Surat, Ankit’s vast experience in the digital service segment ranging from incubating online hotels vertical at Goibibo to supply marketplace at Stayzilla and spearheading accommodations & activities vertical across India & Middle East at Cleartrip. His most recent stint was with MakeMyTrip as the traveltech company’s Senior Vice-President, wherein he envisaged, built and improved the self-service-oriented Supplier Lifecycle Management product at scale. Over his 17 years of product engineering experience, Ankit has catered to both B2B and B2C segments and built as well as scaled-up innovative products for Indian and offshore markets. Ankit’s insightful contributions have led to multi-fold growth of all platforms he was formerly associated with. He is an Ex-entrepreneur and was the Co-Founder of IndiaHotelReview.com.

Speaking on his appointment, Ankit Rastogi, CPO, Angel Broking Limited said, “I believe the financial services segment is highly under-penetrated in India. With the right approach, the upside potential is tremendous. Angel Broking is a clear leader in the digital broking space and is well poised to benefit from this opportunity. My focus will be on accelerating the growth path of Angel Broking by augmenting its capabilities as a tech-product powerhouse, thereby reaching the pole position faster than expected in this high-growth segment.”

Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ankit to the Angel Broking family. His leadership and deep understanding of technology-driven products and services will provide greater thrust to our efforts of becoming the pre-eminent player in the industry.”

At Angel Broking Limited, we have recently introduced several customer-centric product innovations including the investor education Smart Money platform and AI-driven recommendation engine ARQ Prime.

Building on our tech innovations, we enable aspiring investors and traders to start investing in less than 5 minutes with the touch-of-a-button experience. At the same time, we have intensified our customer outreach program with inventive marketing campaigns and a dedicated influencer marketing platform ‘Angel Amplifiers’. The on-boarding of Ankit Rastogi will further fuel our technology-driven endeavors.

