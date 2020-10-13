Amazon Web Services names Harsha Bennur as Marketing Manager, Public Sector

Amazon Web Services has appointed Harsha Bennur as the Marketing Manager for Public Sector.

Bennur moves to Amazon from NetApp where he was the Enterprise and Government Marketing Lead for India.

He was earlier the Product Marketing Manager at Oracle.

Bennur has worked with Dell and IBM earlier in his career.

