Four Amazon India firms spent close to Rs 6000 crore on advertising in FY22

There's a 25% jump in the ad spends of Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Internet Services, Amazon Wholesale India, and Amazon Pay India this year compared to FY21, according to Tofler

E-commerce giant Amazon-owned Indian firms cumulatively spent Rs 5957.9 crore on advertising in FY22, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. This is 25% higher than the ad spends incurred by the companies in FY21.

The ad spends were incurred by Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Internet Services, Amazon Wholesale India, and Amazon Pay India. In FY21, the four companies had cumulatively spent close to Rs 4768 crore on advertising.

Amazon Seller Services, the Indian marketplace arm of Amazon, incurred advertising promotional expenses of Rs 3426.4 crore in FY22, which is 26% higher than the Rs 2728.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

Amazon Pay India, the company which houses the online payments business, disbursed Rs 2380.9 crore for advertising promotional expenses, a 21% increase over Rs 1967.2 crore in FY21.





Amazon Wholesale India, the wholesale arm of Amazon India, saw its advertising promotional expenses surge by 144% to Rs 95.2 crore from Rs 39 crore.

Amazon Internet Services, which acts as a seller for Amazon Web Services (AWS) services in India, spent Rs 55.4 crore on advertising promotional expenses during the fiscal against Rs 33.4 crore a year ago. The ad spends increased 66% in FY22 vs FY21.



Amazon Seller Services reported a 32% jump in revenues at Rs 21,633 crore in FY22. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 3,649 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 23% decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 25,283 crore.



Amazon Wholesale India reported revenues of Rs 4,605 crore, a 47% jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 480 crore during the same fiscal. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 5,086 crore.



Amazon Pay India reported revenue of Rs 2,052 crore, a 16% jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a 15% increase in net loss at Rs 1,741 crore during the same fiscal. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 3,793 crore.



Amazon Internet Services reported a 65% jump in revenue at Rs 8,982 crore in FY22. The company's net loss widened by 112% to Rs 2.3 crore. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 8905 crore.

