Affle concludes Jampp acquisition

Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), today announced the completion of acquisition to acquire full control, tech IP assets and 100% ownership of Jampp, a leading global programmatic mobile marketing company. Affle had approved and announced the acquisition on June 9, 2021 and this marks the successful completion of its biggest acquisition to date.

Jampp is a global platform that started in 2013 in Latin America (LATAM) and its largest teams continue to be based there. Jampp’s programmatic mobile advertising platform is used by leading app marketers to acquire new users and also to drive repeat usage & transactions with existing users. Jampp drives incremental performance for many of the global brands across North America, LATAM, APAC and other international markets.

This acquisition carries a great strategic merit as it strengthens Affle’s CPCU business model and enables Affle to expand into fast-growing markets like US and LATAM, while further consolidating its position in APAC.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said “The completion of Jampp acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and adds to our proven 100% track record of timely completion of announced acquisitions. This transaction significantly enhances our market reach, scale, talent and strengthens the CPCU business. The integration process will be carried out gradually and the combined synergies will enable a lot more strategic accomplishments, enhancing value for our shareholders, customers, employees and all other stakeholders.”

