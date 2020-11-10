Adjust elevates Shawn Bonham as President APAC

Adjust, the global app marketing platform, today announced it has promoted Shawn Bonham to President APAC. After having served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the company for the last three and a half years, Bonham will focus on growing teams in China, India, Japan, Korea, and SEA territories.

“APAC is an incredibly varied and exciting region for mobile marketers — from the hyper-advanced companies of Korea and Japan to up-and-coming markets such as Myanmar and Vietnam,” Bonham said. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with our team and brands across the region, and I’m confident that our ever-expanding suite of measurement, automation, and fraud prevention tools will continue to drive growth for our clients in Asia-Pacific.”

Adjust’s app marketing platform helps mobile marketers better understand their users’ journey, while allowing marketers to make smarter decisions. Adjust was a first mover in APAC’s mobile marketing space, and Bonham has in-depth knowledge of the region. Fluent in Japanese and Mandarin Chinese, the US-national opened Adjust’s 6 APAC offices including China and Japan in 2014, Korea in 2016, and India in 2018. Bonham joined Adjust as SVP & Managing Director APAC and India in 2014 before becoming CRO in 2017. Prior to Adjust, Bonham held roles at graphics chip manufacturer NVIDIA, game engine developer Havok, and mobile analytics platform Upsight.

Bonham’s appointment follows a strong performance for Adjust in the region, which has one of the fastest-growing mobile marketing industries worldwide. According to marketing research experts WARC, some 38% of marketers in Asia-Pacific allocate over 30% of their total marketing budget to mobile advertising. Adjust’s Mobile Growth Map also found APAC is leading global mobile app growth with three countries, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, in the top five fastest-growing markets.

Asia has a strong pedigree in app innovation, and several of APAC’s leading lights have been Adjust clients for many years. Adjust has long-running relationships with some of the biggest tech companies and start-ups in APAC, including Rakuten, LINE, Nexon, Tencent Games, Club Factory, Traveloka, Mytona, and Indofun Games.

"We made a conscious decision to enter the APAC region early, which has resulted in many strong client relationships and an understanding about how to best serve those clients.” Adjust CEO Christian Henschel said. “Asia-Pacific is an important region that is home to some of our fastest-growing markets, such as Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. We are confident that Shawn will build on the fantastic foundations already in place, and that our APAC offering will continue to grow as our clients do.”