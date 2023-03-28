Adani’s AMG Media Network gets 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 crore
Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has reportedly acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for Rs 48 crore. While the decision to make the acquisition was announced in May 2022, Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing.
Quintillion Business Media runs the digital publication Bloomberg Quint now called BQ Prime.
QBM is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform in India. QBM’s main content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news, amongst others through its platform Bloomberg | Quint. It has a subsisting content agreement with Bloomberg Television Production Services India Private Limited.
Back in May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as an investor in QBM. Given the proven execution record of the Adani group, their support to fulfill the ambitions of QBM will lay the foundation for accelerating the growth of the business and scale of QBM’s high quality content for the Indian audiences,” saidAnil Uniyal, CEO, QBM.
Mindshare wins Maruti Suzuki's account worth Rs 1200 crore
After a highly competitive five-month-long pitch, the account moved from dentsu to Mindshare India
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 23, 2023 2:45 PM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The news was confirmed to exchange4medina by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
The account was earlier handled by dentsu India. The account size is believed to be around Rs 1200 crore. The mandate will cover tradional, outdoor and digital media.
Reposting e4m story on her on LinkedIn profile, Mindshare APAC CEO Helen McRae said, "Super proud of a world class team and honoured by the trust Maruti has placed with us. Looking forward to a truly stellar partership!"
The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey. GroupM, OMG and dentsu, it is believed, made it to the final round.
In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency, to its creative roster. The auto major is now working with Hakuhodo India, dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.
Earlier, speaking about the pitch, Srivastava said the company made this move not only to add creative freshness to the brand but also to focus on advertising other aspects of the company’s business. “We have realised that two agencies may not be sufficient to manage the current vastness of our business,” he had said.
Meanwhile, in a statement, dentsu India said, "We are proud of our six-year media relationship with Maruti Suzuki. We have enjoyed working with the team and what we have co-created together. We will continue to drive our partnership with them across Creative and Customer Experience. We thank them for their partnership and wish them success with their new media agency."
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra joins enba jury panel
Dr Patra is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Patra is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house since June 28, 2019. He is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal.
Dr Patra has a rich experience of academia as well as public policy and governance. Apart from political work and social work, he comes with 17 years of work experience in academics, business research, industry and corporate sector, UNDP-Government of Odisha project.
He was the Dean of XAVIER-EMLYON Business School, the first Indo-French business school in India, a joint collaboration between Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and Emlyon Business School, France. An academic by profession, he has taught courses in the areas of organisational behaviour and human resource management. He also has experience of working in industry.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Havas Media Group India wins media mandate for V-Guard
The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Havas Media Group India (HMGI) has recently won the integrated media mandate of V-Guard Industries Limited, a consumer electrical and electronics company.
The mandate was won following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch and includes Digital, TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Cinema duties. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team lead by Saurabh Jain, Managing Partner – South, Havas Media Group India alongside the able leadership of Uday Mohan, President and Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India.
Havas Media Group India and V-Guard will work closely to develop and implement an integrated media strategy that will effectively reach and engage with their target audience. The expertise of Havas Media Group India will be invaluable to V-Guard in their expansion plans as their brand and reach continues to grow, the agency said.
Nandagopal Nair, Vice President & Head – Brand & Communications, V-Guard Industries Limited, said, "As a brand, we have always believed in consumer centricity. Today, the consumer purchase journey has become even more complex with multiple lines zigzagging about to move consumers from discovery to the final purchase. We were looking for a media partner who will navigate this complexity, work closely with the brand, align the defined media objectives to business and help achieve the desired outcomes. In Havas we found a partner who demonstrated the right strategic intent backed by a coherent, well-defined approach to deliver to the objectives. Would also like to thank Deloitte (Spatial Access) who partnered with us in the agency selection process."
Commenting on the win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, "We are delighted to partner with V-Guard Industries, an established brand in the consumer electrical and electronics segment. Havas Media Group India is known for its innovative and data-driven approach to meaningful media solutions, and we are confident that our expertise will help V-Guard achieve their business objectives. We are looking forward to working together to develop a strong and effective media strategy that will drive their brand awareness and engagement."
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to be part of enba jury panel
Bhandarkar is a renowned Indian director known for his socially conscious and female-centric movies
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:09 AM | 2 min read
Madhur Bhandarkar, Indian film director, script writer and producer, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. In 2016, Bhandarkar was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.
Bhandarkar is a famous name in the film industry. His drama film Chandni Bar (2001) won him the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. He was also honoured with the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005) and Traffic Signal (2007) respectively. Also, the drama film Fashion (2008) garnered him several accolades including National Film Award, Filmfare Awards nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay.
He was conferred PL Deshpande Award (Zenith Asia Award) for significantly shaping the film making culture in his unique works. He is known as the 'the Film Maker of the First Decade of the 21st Century'. In November 2010, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) announced to preserve all the films of Madhur Bhandarkar. With this, Chandni Bar, Page-3, Corporate, Traffic Signal, Fashion and Jail found space in Government's Archival data for Indian films.
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury this time will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Amul MD Jayen Mehta joins enba jury panel
Mehta joined Amul in 1991 and has held several top positions in the company
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, has joined the enba jury panel.
Earlier COO, he succeeded RS Sodhi as Managing Director in January.
Mehta joined Amul in 1991 and has served as the brand manager, group product manager and general manager of the company. He has also been the MD in-charge of Amul Dairy, Anand in 2018.
Mehta is a gold medalist from Sardar Patel University and is an alumnus of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Gujarat.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Manja wins integrated digital creative mandate for Taco Bell
The account was earlier with BBH India
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 16, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Taco Bell, which has been leveraging influencer marketing, collaborated with youth icon and gaming enthusiast Rannvijay Singha in 2021 for the #CravingMeetsGaming experience through a virtual Game Session in the racing game Forza Horizon 4. In the same year, they also did #ISeeATaco campaign as well.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam joins enba jury
He is the national spokesperson for the BJP and a former member of the upper house of parliament from the Uttar Pradesh constituency
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
Syed Zafar Islam former Rajya Sabha MP, and politician with the Bharatiya Janata Party has joined the enba Jury Panel.
He is the national spokesperson for the BJP and a former member of the upper house of parliament from the Uttar Pradesh constituency. He has previously been an investment banker and managing director at Deutsche Bank.
He was appointed as the non-official independent director of Air India 2017. Zafar Islam frequently writes opinion pieces on economic and political affairs in national publications like the Hindustan Times.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
