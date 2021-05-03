Abhishek Chaturvedi named SVP & Head of Planning at Digitas

Digitas, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Abhishek Chaturvedi as Senior Vice President & Head of Planning. Abhishek will report into Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.

Abhishek is a seasoned advertising professional who has over 18+ years of experience managing key strategy related positions across leading advertising agencies. At Digitas India, he would play a vital role in assisting brands and businesses to leverage the agency’s comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes and effectively drive strategic growth and direction for the agency.

Commenting on his joining, Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India said: “It was a deeply thought-through decision to get someone with Abhishek’s experience and expertise into our fold. His specialty in decoding consumer behaviour, understanding of brand and business will complement and strengthen our current planning function immensely. Working with him in the last couple of weeks has been an absolute pleasure. It’s reinforced that not only is he going to be a great partner to our creative teams but also to our clients. Makes me very excited and confident about the future.”

Prior to joining Digitas India, Abhishek was with McCann Worldgroup as VP. He held a similar profile at Ogilvy & Grey Group where he led planning for some of the leading brands across categories including Dabur, Marico, GSK, Colgate Palmolive, Voltas, BMW, Eicher, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra B2C & B2B, Wal-Mart, Max Life and some Govt& Non-profit organizations.

On joining the agency and the opportunity it presents, Abhishek said: “We are about being a ‘Connected Marketing Agency’ and our business is about forging meaningful connections – whether it is between people, brands or businesses. All my interactions with Sonia Khurana (COO), Mark Mcdonald (EVP & Head of Creative) and Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) have been energising and positive. Here's a set of people absolutely determined about creating great work and I look forward to creating some magic together.”

While working as strategy lead at McCann, Grey and Ogilvy Abhishek has received multiple laurels across prominent award festivals like Effies India where he won a Gold for Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism) in 2020, a Gold for ChupaChups (Perfetti Van Melle) in 2018, a Bronze for BMW India and a Gold for Sensodyne (GSK) in 2014.

When he is not working, Abhishek is an avid photographer, community farmer, loves to trek and is an inward traveller.

