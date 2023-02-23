82.5 Communications, Kolkata, wins Kutchina Home Makers’ integrated communications mandate
The agency will handle the brand’s four key business verticals
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, following a multi-agency pitch.
The Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand, which has already become a household name in the East, now aims to reshape and transform ideas for kitchens across millions of homes around the country.
Partnering Kutchina in its vision to establish a national footprint will be 82.5 Communications (part of the Ogilvy Group) who won the mandate not just for their strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well.
82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, including digital and social media, across their 4 key business verticals – Large Appliances, Small Appliances, Modular Kitchens, and Water Purifiers.
According to Namit Bajoria, Managing Director, Kutchina Home Makers Private Ltd., “Kutchina has very big ambitions for pan India supremacy and we are thrilled to have 82.5 communications on board to resonate our vision and give our brand a tactical edge and create a benchmark in India.”
He further added, “For any good partnership to start there must be immense understanding and trust which we found in 82.5 Communications. The team consists of a brilliant mix of youth and experience to steer the brand towards right direction in our journey.”
Kapil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “The future belongs to home grown brands that put excellence at the heart of everything they do. And Kutchina is at the forefront of those brands. As the brand prepares to scale toward its ambition of becoming the country’s leading kitchen specialist, we couldn’t be happier at being chosen by Namit and his team, as Kutchina’s partner on this journey.”
Dentsu Creative wins digital creative mandate of Pernod Ricard India
The agency will handle multiple brands of the company
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 15, 2023 6:33 PM | 1 min read
Dentsu Creative has won the digital creative mandate for Pernod Ricard India, e4m has learnt from reliable sources. The agency will be handling multiple brands of the company, shared the sources.
22Feet Tribal Worldwide, the digital agency of DDB Mudra Group, was the incumbent agency of Pernod Ricard India until last year.
Pernod Ricard is a French company with alcohol brands such as Royal Stag, Chivas Regal, Ballantine Gin, and many more. The company sponsored Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2022.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins integrated mandate of global bakery brand Grupo Bimbo
The agency has bagged the mainline, digital, and media duties of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 9:44 AM | 3 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the full-service communications agency from the Publicis Groupe has notched up yet another renowned global brand Grupo Bimbo. This is the first-ever integrated mandate undertaken by the brand with them parking the mainline, digital and media mandates all with one agency.
Grupo Bimbo is a name synonymous with baked goods & snacks, with a well-entrenched footprint across the globe. Their focus remains on offering nutritious baked goods and snacks to every single individual with the purpose of nourishing a better world. In India, the portfolio of brands includes the likes of Harvest Gold, Modern and Kitty. And with focus on platform-agnostic ideas & solutions, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is poised to play a crucial role in scaling up the brand’s vision in India.
Commenting on the partnership, Gonzalo Jiménez, Marketing Director of Grupo Bimbo in India says, “We have an exciting agenda for the Indian market and are looking forward to partnering with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi to achieve this dream. We aim to be the first choice in baked goods and snacks by delivering nutritious and delicious solutions to diverse Indian people, we feel we have chosen the right partners to build our vision with us. Our purpose is Nourishing a Better World, and we are hoping to bake some great work and Nourish India together.”
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi added, “Grupo Bimbo has very big ambitions for India and we are thrilled and privileged to partner them in their vision for this market. Their growth over the past few years is nothing short of spectacular and the plan is to accelerate even further over the next few. This is one of those wins where it was a very special relationship baked from the very beginning. What’s most special is that we have been trusted with both the creative and media mandates, which makes us significant owners and responsible for the success of Grupo Bimbo in India. We look forward to creating a legacy in India for a brand with immense Global legacy.”
Sharing his views on the win and the new partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP-North & East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are elated to partner Grupo Bimbo in India. We believe that we are just not the creative and media partners to them but an investor in their growth story. For any good partnership to start there must be immense chemistry and trust which we found in the Grupo Bimbo team in India. It’s time to break some bread!”
Affle posts PAT growth of 40.0% YoY for 9M FY2023
Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 376.1 crore in Q3 FY2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 6:10 PM | 2 min read
Affle reported a robust performance for Q3 FY2023 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 376.1 crore, an increase of 10.8% y-o-y from revenue of Rs. 339.4 crore in Q3 last year and an increase of 6.1% q-o-q. EBITDA stood at Rs. 80.4 crore, an increase of 18.7% y-o-y and 11.1% q-o-q. PAT increased by 14.8% y-o-y to Rs. 69.0 crore from Rs. 60.1 crore in Q3 last year and up by 17.6% q-o-q. PAT margin stood at 17.6% in Q3 FY2023 as compared to 17.1% in Q3 last year and 16.0% in Q2 FY2023. For 9M FY2023, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs. 1,078.1 crore, an increase of 40.6% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 221.3 crore, an increase of 42.9% y-o-y. PAT up by 40.0% y-o-y to Rs. 182.9 crore. This growth was well-balanced across the three quarters of FY2023.
The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 6.8 crore converted users in Q3 FY2023, an increase of 15.9% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2023 to 19.4 crore. Despite the global headwinds, the top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a robust growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with significant margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis.
Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the MD and CEO of Affle said: “We are elated to deliver yet another quarter of robust growth having achieved highest quarterly revenue & profitability run rate and in the last 9 months period of FY2023, we already surpassed previous full year’s EBITDA by 4%. Our unique CPCU business model, constantly augmented tech & product capabilities with focused execution on higher profitability and productivity underpinned our significant bottom-line margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis. While the global headwinds were challenging, we continued to work with a marathon mindset focused on driving consumer conversions and ROI for our customers, drawing significant moat from our Affle2.0 strategy and innovation-led verticalized offerings to deliver a broad-based growth across our top industry verticals and markets. We remain confident of the long-term business prospects and are well positioned to drive sustainable organic growth as well as continue to evaluate inorganic opportunities with calibrated focus on higher bottom-line growth for FY2023 and beyond.”
Veteran journalist Rauf Ahmed no more
In his long career, Ahmed served as Editor of Filmfare, The Asian Age, Super and Movie
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 10:20 AM | 2 min read
Veteran film journalist Rauf Ahmed has passed away. He reportedly breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.
Ahmed served as the Editor of popular film magazine Filmfare for six years in the mid-90s. During his role as the Editor of Filmfare, he was also associated with Filmfare Awards and is credited with changing in the format of the show, making it more contemporary. Before joining Filmfare, Ahmed brought out magazines called ‘Super’ and ‘Movie’. The two magazines were known for their in-depth coverage instead of just mongering gossip.
He was also the Editor of The Asian Age newspaper at different points of time in his long career.
He is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Remembering Ahmed, journalist Namrata Joshi, shared, “I read today of the passing of Rauf Ahmed, terrific editor, good friend and a thoroughly decent human being. I had pitched him an article when he was the editor of a new weekly called Cinema Journal. I was still a student. He said yes immediately and printed it. A few months later I joined the groups as a reporter but soon after he left. We kept on meeting off and on and the last time was a few years ago when Rauf, Saeed Mirza and I drove back from Agra to Delhi. The news brought back so many memories. Go well my friend.”
Wunderman Thompson bags ŠKODA India's strategy & creative mandate
The agency will hold the account for 3 years and operate it out of the Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Wunderman Thompson India has won the strategy and creative mandate for ŠKODA, the Czech automobile manufacturer, for a tenure of 3 years. The account will be led and operated out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office.
Talking about the new partnership, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India, said, “ŠKODA is at a very critical milestone of its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we wanted a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that journey will be successful.”
Commenting on the business win, Anurag Tandon, SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, “ŠKODA is a legacy brand that has won the hearts and loyalty of car lovers in India over the last 2 decades, offering luxury, accessibility and reliability. On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is a on an accelerated growth path. We couldn’t be more excited to partner the brand at this exciting juncture to provide business solutions and drive growth for Skoda.”
Amul Milk gets costlier by Rs 3 per litre
The price hike has been applied to all variants of Amul's pouch milk
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
India's largest dairy co-operative Amul has hiked the price of its milk brands from February 3rd. "We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," announced the company.
The price has been increased by Rs 3 a litre for its pouch milk. Reports say that the company attributed the price hike to a rise in overall operating costs. Lifestock-related expenses, which include the cost of cattle feed, have seen a 20% rise in price. Cow herders have also reduced their milch livestock because milk wasn't being sold during the pandemic. Cattle diseases such as lumpy skin disease have also raised the mortality rate among the bovines, which has also impacted milk production.
Back in October 2021, the brand had hiked the price of milk by Rs 2.
Other milk brands such as Gowardhan has also increased the price by Rs 2 a litre. Gowardhan Gold is sold at Rs 56 instead of Rs 54. Mother Dairy milk also increased the price from Rs 57 a litre to Rs 66 between March and December 2022.
Budget 2023: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted Rs 4,692 crore
Prasar Bharati has been allotted Rs 2,808.36 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 4,692 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Rs 2023-24 up from Rs 4,182 crore last year.
For Prasar Bharati alone, a budget of Rs 2,808.36 crore has been allotted from Rs 2,764.51 crore last fiscal. The FM has also set aside Rs 600 crore for the Broadcasting and Infrastructure Development scheme.
The Film and Television Institute of India will receive Rs 64.75 crore as against Rs 68.53 crore in the revised estimates of last FY.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Insitute has been allotted Rs 95.13 crore as against Rs 60 crore last fiscal.
The National Film Development Corporation has been allotted Rs 3,0515 crore as opposed to Rs 2,948.13 crore last FY.
