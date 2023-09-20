82.5 Communications brings alive PhonePe alerts with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic voice
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message, shoppers and merchants will now hear the actor’s iconic voice
PhonePe has just redefined real-time voice payment alerts with the launch of first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the treasured voice of Mr. Bachchan.
Bringing this idea to life is 82.5 Communications. The 82.5 team recognized the transformative power of Mr. Bachchan’s voice and set out with one goal in mind – to ensure that the iconic intonation, baritone and style of Mr. Bachchan reaches every Indian through the SmartSpeaker.
Commenting on the 82.5 x PhonePe collaboration for the Golden Voice project, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "The intent was to change the way merchants get their payment alerts, reminders and other notifications. We are glad to have 82.5 Communications partner with us on this. They were able to lend their ingenious touch to the existing prompts and turn it into something magical, in a manner that every merchant and customer shall now feel and hear Mr. Bachchan’s presence in every part of the country.”
Mayur Varma, CCO, 82.5 Communications said, “PhonePe SmartSpeakers speaking in electronic voices were going to get a massive voice upgrade. Big B was bringing in his baritone, and we got the opportunity to set the tone of voice that was uniquely PhonePe. Henceforth, there will be a clear distinction between PhonePe SmartSpeakers and the ‘rest of them’.”
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South said, “This is a cracker of a collaboration. What a lovely way to be present in every nook and corner of the country and interact with the consumer day in and day out, that too through the most celebrated voice in the country. We at 82.5 Communications are thrilled to have partnered with PhonePe in creating this.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications – South elaborated on the process "We wanted every merchant and customer to truly feel Mr. Bachchan’s unique intonation and baritone. Just like every Indian, we are huge Big B fans too. And that is what set the goal for us to bring alive the iconic style of Mr. Bachchan to every Indian through the PhonePe SmartSpeaker.”
Polycab India unveils new brand identity
The brand refresh has been visualised and designed by Interbrand
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 8:47 AM | 2 min read
Polycab India has unveiled its renewed brand identity and philosophy that reflects its future business roadmap.
“The rebranding is not just a shift in Visual Identity or Brand Architecture, it is a guiding philosophy that underscores Polycab’s commitment to Innovation, Technology, Safety and Sustainability leading to its Brand Purpose of ‘Connecting all to a brighter future.’ This renewed brand ideology is going to be a significant step towards Polycab’s vision of becoming the foremost brand of choice for customers in the electrical solutions market.” The brand refresh has been visualised and designed by Interbrand.
The new Visual Identity reflects the colours of dawn, symbolizing Polycab's commitment to reaching new heights, mirroring the rising sun, and encapsulates the vision of uniting all towards a brighter future by ingeniously incorporating the letter 'O,' a prominent sound in the Polycab name, into its innovative visual emblem. The three colours red, blue and purple signifies leadership in wires and cables, the connection with customers, through the FMEG category and its future readiness respectively. This representation aims to make the brand more modern, contemporary, and relatable to the customers whilst retaining the organisation’s core values.
Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd., stated, “As we reflect on our remarkable journey, from the inception as a single electrical store to the leader in wires and cables manufacturing, we are filled with pride. We have always believed evolution is the key to staying relevant and hence continue to work towards offering futuristic solutions to our customers. We have grown by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, and now, this new brand identity reflects our core pillars.”
He further added, “Our refreshed brand tagline, 'Ideas. Connected.,' builds on a future where Innovative solutions, based on a thoughtful idea, simplifies lives, and in turn connects to a brighter future. We are dedicated to fostering a brighter future for all, one where every aspect of our lives is seamlessly connected, and our homes truly understand us. With unwavering determination, we look forward to redefining not just our brand but also the way we live.”
Additionally, the brand also launched a TVC to communicate to its audience the promise of a future - a home that understands the consumer’s needs and desires. “Ghar Jo Aapko Samjhe” lends an emotional connection with the brands' key target audience – people who take delight in making their homes more efficient, safe and futuristic. The film has been designed by the creative minds at Ogilvy.
Rush Nahi, Sip Karo, says Ananya Panday in Magic Mango Lassi ad
The TVC has been conceptualized by T&P (as a part of OpenX from WPP)
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Maaza has recently launched its premium segment with Mango Lassi in a new campaign "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo", featuring Ananya Panday.
Conceptualized by T&P (as a part of OpenX from WPP), the new TVC featuring Ananya Panday conveys "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo" to the audience, a message that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Maaza Magic’s core product proposition. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage consumers to take their time and savour the delicious taste of Maaza Mango Lassi at their preferred leisure.
Announcing the launch of the new variant, Ajay Konale, Senior Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a homegrown legacy brand and has been cherished by Indians for decades across generations. With the launch of Maaza Mango Lassi, we aspire to revive nostalgic memories of traditional flavours fused with a contemporary twist. We are delighted to have Ananya Panday on board as our brand ambassador, whose vibrant and dynamic persona aligns perfectly with Maaza's brand ethos.”
Ananya Panday, actress and ambassador of Maaza Magic, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to come on board as the brand ambassador of Maaza Magic. Mangoes are intrinsic to our cultural heritage and childhood reminiscences. From my earliest recollections, Maaza has always been synonymous with mangoes. It's a privilege to be associated with a legacy that has been part of every Indian's life, enabling me to relive those treasured childhood moments."
The brand has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach to amplify the new campaign, consisting of digital broadcasting.
Mullen Lintas wins creative account of Yousta
The account was won after a multi-agency pitch
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 6:02 PM | 1 min read
Mullen Lintas Mumbai, has been chosen as the creative agency of record for Yousta, a youth-focused fashion brand under the umbrella of Reliance Retail.
The brand recently launched its first store in Hyderabad and has plans to rapidly expand across the country, also establishing an online presence on Ajio and JioMart. Mullen Lintas will focus on a digital-first approach to create and craft compelling strategies to amplify the brand’s mission of making high-fashion accessible to the youth.
Sharing his excitement on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have won the mandate for Yousta. Fast Fashion is a booming category that is seeing many disruptions and innovations in terms of products and formats. Using Mullen Lintas’ ‘Challenger Thinking’ framework we were able to craft a sharp brand strategy and a compelling narrative for Yousta, which we’re confident would make the desired impact for the brand. We look forward to partnering Yousta and making it one of the most preferred fashion destinations in the country.”
The account will be managed by the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.
Munna and Circuit are back for ACKO's health insurance plan
The brand has launched a new campaign directed by Rajkumar Hirani
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
ACKO has launched its Health Insurance Product - ACKO Platinum Health Plan with a new campaign featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their two iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the campaign is titled "Health Insurance ki Subah ho Gayi Mamu".
Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."
The whole campaign does complete justice to the two characters and brings alive their chemistry and iconic banter. What's also interesting is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.
The series of ad films will focus on educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100 percent bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."
"Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.
Amazon India celebrates 'collective happiness' in pre-festive campaign
The campaign encourages customers to place equal importance on self-care alongside that of loved ones
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
As the festive season approaches, Amazon India is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’ that takes a unique/heartwarming approach by urging customers to prioritize not only their loved ones but also themselves during this joyous time of year.
The festive season has always been synonymous with the spirit of giving, spreading warmth, and bringing smiles to the faces of those we hold dear but often, in the midst of taking care of others, we tend to overlook our own well-being. This campaign serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of self-care/self-love and the need to embrace ‘Me’ within ‘We’ this festive season.
Conceptualized basis the insight that true celebrations flourish when the happiness of both ‘we’ and ‘I’ is fulfilled, this digital asset serves as a reminder that practicing self-care/self-love is not an act of selfishness but a necessity. This sentiment is captured in the video showcasing a loving bond/relationship between a mother and daughter.
Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India said, “The campaign touches upon the sweet spot of self-realization and much needed self-care in today’s day and age. Our campaign is based on customer insights and brings alive the mindset shift in customers urging them to celebrate the festive season taking care of their needs, along with their loved ones.”
Grapes wins digital mandate for Siyaram’s
The agency will provide creative and media services to the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Grapes has won the digital mandate for Siyaram’s. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch and the account will be serviced by the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing needs. It will include both creative and media responsibilities. Further, the agency will also be managing Siyaram’s owned media platforms like the brand’s website and social media platforms, in addition to providing SEO services.
The partnership aims to leverage the extent of digital tools and techniques to enhance the brand’s visibility, engagement with a wider audience and amplify their digital footprint.
N. Gangadhar, VP – Marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills, shared, "We deeply understand men’s clothing needs and have made it our mission to deliver products and an experience that resonates with the modern gentleman. We have always believed in being at the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and this new partnership with Grapes is a step in that direction. Strengthening our digital presence opens up new and exciting avenues to engage with our customers. We are confident that this partnership will be significant in our journey of transformation."
Commenting on the partnership, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes expressed, “Siyaram’s has a rich legacy and a profound understanding of the textile industry, and we are thrilled to partner with a brand synonymous with high fashion in India and across the globe. Our team is geared up to work hand-in-hand with Siyaram’s to shape the future of their online visibility and redefine their digital narrative through a targeted, relevant and consistent communication strategy."
Working with a global boss directly will be an advantage: Dheeraj Sinha
The newly appointed CEO of FCB India and South Asia spoke to us about picking FCB as the next chapter for growth, his journey at Leo Burnett and much more
By Neeta Nair | Sep 18, 2023 8:34 AM | 6 min read
Last week was Dheeraj Sinha’s time in the sun – from being appointed as the CEO of FCB India and South Asia, succeeding Rohit Ohri at the network, to being elected as the Vice President of the Ad Club. We caught up with Sinha as he temporarily wanders in a no man’s land between the formal transition at his new agency and the exit announcement at Leo Burnett. He shared some interesting facts about both sides.
Excerpts:
When did you feel that your work here was done, and it was time to move on from Leo Burnett?
The shift was not triggered by the notion of 'I'm done here and want to move on'. It is a chapter that has been written. I have that sense of comfort and closure, of course. But there's a lot more that I could have done at Leo Burnett. It's always evolving.
You were thrown into the deep end at Leo Burnett a year after you were elevated as the MD when Saurabh Varma quit. There was a lot of negativity in the market back then. Would you say bringing the agency out of troubled waters was one of your earliest achievements?
Actually, in the last seven years, on a personal note, I've had a dramatic transformation myself. I was a strategist working with 25-50 people. I used to run the APAC strategy in Grey and Bates and my team across APAC comprised 50 people. As a strategist, you are responsible for your vertical. You do your job and get out, but as a CEO you are responsible for 700 people, and the salary that gets credited into their accounts, growth, new business, happiness, health of your people etc. It's a completely different sense of responsibility. When COVID hit, I started looking at cash flows, which I had never done before. I was worried about how much money we had and if we could continue to pay the salaries of people. In a way, the people at Leo Burnett gave birth to this leader in me, and I am taking all that love and learning with me to FCB.
Then, what really compelled you to move out of one of the most successful agencies in India today, and what made you pick FCB as the next chapter for your growth?
There's this whole concept of serial entrepreneurs. I wish there was one on serial builders too, as I'd like to see myself that way. I've been committed to the idea of creativity and humanity. My vision is of an organization where creativity and strategic thinking are at their peak. A place where we're solving high-end client and human problems and where you have a suite of services – Digital, Performance, Production, Video, and Experience to bring that alive. That's the simple structure in my mind, and when I was talking to Tyler and Susan, I understood their commitment to creativity as an economic multiplier and how it can transform businesses. I liked that idea and found that it was authentic, wanting to bring about a change in the world. Some of the conversations went really well, and I felt that I could give this a shot.
Rohit Ohri has built a formidable agency in the past many years, from back when you saw FCB as a competitor at pitches and awards shows, where did you feel the agency had an upper hand?
One thing always stood out for FCB, not just from when I joined Leo Burnett, but from the time that I've joined the business, is that they hug their clients very tight. If you look at some of their relationships, they have stood the test of time. It’s amazing how an agency has managed to build brands over decades. In my early days at MICA, for example, FCB was known for its fantastic strategy, there were stories on how FCB folks knew their client’s sales chart and the positioning curve better than the client. In the years that followed, Rohit and Swati also brought about a huge creative transformation there.
Was there a downside to FCB when you saw it as an outsider?
Like a good strategist, I would like to understand the core of brand FCB first before I comment.
You have a very solid partnership with Raj. How easy or difficult is it going to be to recreate something similar at FCB?
Raj and I are like brothers and this relationship is forever. It's hard that we won't be working together again. But having said that, this relationship has taught me how to put oneself behind someone and let him/her shine. Both me and Raj took turns to do that and stood up for each other. Those are learnings on how you create partnerships and a safe environment between two people. They are the principles that are imperative in building creative-strategy partnerships. I'm completely sure that there'll be more partnerships like that.
And you have three CCOs at FCB - Swati, Robbie and Keigan. What do you think of them?
I know Keigan from my past stint at Bates and I'm looking forward to working with him. I have admired Swati as an industry professional and heard fantastic things about Robby. I am looking forward to meeting them.
Rohit is really excited about you bringing digital/technological expertise, which differentiated Leo Burnett, to usher in an era of creativity at FCB powered by data and technology. What is the kind of timeline you will give yourself to blend the two?
Honestly, no timelines there. My learning has been that you build an environment, set a goal, and enumerate advocates because any big achievable goal needs a team, where everyone plays an important role and succeeds together.
The networks today are under immense revenue pressure, and this is the first time that you will be directly reporting to a global boss. So, does that excite you or make you nervous?
It excites me because Tyler and I have had a lot of conversations. He is a great guy and straight shooter. What it allows me to do is be a lot more closely knit with the global network. For e.g., if we are a global agency then why isn’t there more flow of talent within, some such ideas are being discussed. So, I think this relationship will be an advantage, I will learn more and be able to leverage the globality of FCB as a network for India.
Who are the clients you are really looking forward to working with at FCB?
As a leader of an organisation, it’s my job to see all clients are healthy, happy, growing and getting importance irrespective of their size and scale, that has been my policy always. What I do see from the outside is a fantastic roster of really large and successful clients.
