82.5 Communications bags advertising mandate for Haldiram's

82.5 Communications has won the advertising mandate for Haldiram's (North).



Speaking on the win, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications says, "It is a privilege to partner Haldiram's in their communication endeavours. Haldiram's set the benchmarks for the heights that Indian entrepreneurship can reach, an achievement that resonates with the spirit of 82.5."



Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director, Haldiram's said: "We were impressed by some of the work done by 82.5 Communications for their other clients and we hope that they create some superlative work for our brand as well."



It was word of mouth that led to Haldiram's growth in business manifold over the next decade until Haldiram's came to stand for a food company that was synonymous with taste, hygiene and innovation.

"It is some of these values that the brand stands for that we wish to magnify and make even more relevant for a newer audience set," says Mohit Ahuja, Senior Vice President, 82.5 Communications.