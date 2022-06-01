zingbus marks 3rd anniversary with launch of digital campaign

zingbus, with a customer base of over 15 Lakh travellers, has released a new video campaign with a heart-warming message on all digital media.



zingbus' ad is an inspiration drawn from a customer's travel experience, who journeyed with zingbus during her pregnancy days. The ad is conceptualised around placing the brand as the "Favourite Travel Partner" in the intercity transportation domain.



The brand tagline ‘Ab Safar Karo Befikar’ fits effortlessly with the theme of the advertisement rooting for a hassle-free journey. Circulated on major social media platforms, it has generated a significant social buzz and has already garnered more than 20 lakhs views.



The campaign highlights popular zingbus’ amenities like Comfortable Seats, Timely Departure, On-Time Arrival, Trained Crew, and Live Tracking. Such high standards comfort a mother sitting miles away from her daughter that her journey home will be comfortable and safe.



Commenting on the Ad Campaign's release around the brand's 3rd Anniversary, Prashant Kumar, CEO, zingbus added, "Travelling allows us to be close to our friends and family and as the leading player in the intercity bus travel domain, we strive to provide everyone a safe and comfortable journey, each time they travel with us. This was one of the many customer experiences that we came across, and we realised that we should bring this story to life through the amalgamation of an Ad Campaign as a 3rd Anniversary special.”

Further adding he said, “We are ecstatic to have created such a sentimental advertisement for our customers and patrons, which can encourage them to travel more with zingbus without having a second thought in mind."



zingbus has established a strong identity for the intercity bus travel market since its inception and has continued to serve its users with much excellence and dedication, ensuring a safe and reliable travel option. It has 350+ buses on its platform and connects more than 200 cities across 14 states through their daily services.

