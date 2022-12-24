ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20
The #HarBallBawaal campaign aims to build excitement around the tournament
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry into the sports business by unveiling a film featuring actor and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action, which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.
The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.
DP World International League T20 will be held in the UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.
Karthi & John Abraham star in Sony Sports Network’s WWE campaign
The channel has launched the campaign in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, has launched its new campaign, ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ featuring WWE champion Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham.
Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property.
Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring actors John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.
Throwback Thursday: Did Coke invent the Santa Claus we know?
A big part of the Santa Claus lore we have today is thanks to Coca-Cola and an artist named Haddon Sundblom
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 9:18 AM | 5 min read
It's hard to imagine Santa Claus as anything except the benevolent old man we know today with twinkling eyes and jolly laughter. Yet, there was a time when Santa used to be much more sombre, shorter and even scarier.
The kindly Santa hauling gifts, coming down a chimney shoot with a burst of booming laughter came into existence barely a hundred years ago. Santa, as we know him, is the doing of Haddon Sundblom, a commercial artist who worked for a brand that, like Santa, has an inextricable connection with the colour red -- Coca-Cola.
Santa before Coca-Cola
Today's Santa Claus is a combination of the Dutch Sinterklaas and the British Father Christmas—both of whom are based on the 4th-century Christian saint Saint Nicholas of Myra who was known for giving gifts.
St Nicholas
Depictions of Saint Nicholas had little to nothing in common with the portly, bearded gentleman we know today. In fact, cultural depictions and traditions related to Santa were also quite different all around the world.
While they all involved old, bearded men, they differed widely in temperaments and garbs. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the sombre-looking Sinterklaas wore a bishop's alb. Russia's Grandfather Frost had pagan origins and is portrayed holding a long staff. France's Papa Noël rode a donkey instead of a reindeer sledge. In Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Santa is a gnome named Tomte.
Santa also became a political figure in the United States when Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew him for Harper's Weekly in 1862.
He drew him as a small, elfin figure at first, changing the colour of his coat gradually from tan to red for 30 years.
Today we know Santa as a grandfather-figure, tall, portly with a big belly laugh and a face that radiates kindness. He wears a red suit fur-trimmed suit with matching pants and a hat with pompoms. On his nose sits a pair of gold-rimmed glasses. A large part of this jolly persona has to do with Coca-Cola.
A Coca-Cola Christmas
In 1931, the American beverage brand Coca-Cola wanted more people to drink Coke during the holidays. Archie Lee, executive handling the brand's account for D'Arcy Advertising Agency, wanted to showcase a wholesome Santa who was "both realistic and symbolic," according to the Coca-Cola website.
The company put a Michigan-born illustrator Haddon Sundblom up to the task. He sought inspiration in Clement Clark Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St Nicholas" also known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
Inspired by this description, Sundblom created a warm, pleasantly plump Santa who looked more human and less elf-like. He even used a live model, his friend Lou Pretiss, as an initial model for Saint Nick.
Iterations of the Coca-Cola ads with Santa also increased engagement with the consumer base. People wrote letters to the company, sometimes complaining that Santa's belt was backwards and other times curious about the missing wedding ring on his finger.
In 1931, Sundblom's Santa started appearing in Coke ads in The Saturday Evening Post and in other magazines like Ladies Home Journal, National Geographic and The New Yorker.
Subsequent ads till 1964 also showed Santa delivering toys and playing with kids, reading letters from kids, playing with them and even raiding fridges. The depictions in the Coke ads went on to create the current lore around Santa.
In 2001, Sundblom's artwork was also converted into an animated commercial by renowned animator Alexandre Petrov.
To this day, Santa is a dominant part of the company's Christmas marketing.
Coca-cola also raised social awareness in a Christmas ad for Brazil where despite a large population of people with African ancestry, the idea of a black Santa Claus was an aberration. The company challenged this notion with an ad featuring Black Santa.
A common misconception is that Coke is responsible for Santa's iconic red garb. For the company, the colour red was a happy coincidence. Coca-Cola dispels the myth on its website: "And even though it's often said that Santa wears a red coat because red is the color of Coca-Cola, Santa appeared in a red coat before Sundblom painted him."
Japanese ad agency Hakuhodo ‘admits’ to role in Tokyo Olympics rigging
Authorities in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, has admitted to rigging bids for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Authorities monitoring fair trade practices in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they were the sole bidders for the same.
Dentus and Hakuhodo have agreed to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.
Google multisearch: A new find for advertisers?
Industry experts are unanimous that Google’s new tool will present enormous opportunities for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Dec 21, 2022 8:52 AM | 5 min read
While top executives of Google’s global and India teams met at the company’s annual India event earlier this week and announced a surfeit of new developments, features and tools, one stood out in particular.
Google Search, a cornerstone of the company, literally the rock on which it was built, has introduced some key new features, namely Multisearch. Basically, this allows users to take a picture of an object they want to be identified, add text and then search, akin to pointing at a particular thing and asking what it is.
When one considers that the total worldwide revenue for Google in Q3 2022 came in at $69.1 billion, out of which $54.5 billion was from Google advertising (including revenue from Google search, ads on YouTube, and the Google network), the opportunities presented by multisearch are truly enormous, and lucrative, experts opine.
As Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning and Operations, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), enthuses, “Google, like always, is bringing the latest to search. For advertisers, the first step will be to see this getting adopted in the Indian market. If it gets adopted like the voice search did in India, it will be a great addition.”
“If it is compatible with regional languages, then the marketers will have their table full, trying to draw strategies and implement this new option. It will open new opportunities both from an organic and paid media perspective,” he adds.
While the multisearch tool is presently only available in English, Hindi is expected to be introduced soon next year, and regional languages are bound to follow. Indeed, many of the developments announced at Google for India 2022 focused on making Google more accessible across more regions, which means, for one, shopping just got a lot more personalised.
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, points out that shopping is undergoing a dramatic transformation. “With the rise in experiential shopping, everyone is trying their best to leverage interactive technologies and artificial intelligence to offer their audience the best and most seamless shopping experience. Brands can now make the most of “Multisearch Near Me” and “Scene Exploration” features to surface their products and enjoy more discovery in the digital marketplace.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder at Sociowash, also believes that Google Multisearch will open a new dimension of user behaviour. “This new feature will help in understanding how users make use of images to search. In the world of SEO, Image Search has been an under-tapped tool and Google has introduced it well in time. Brands across fashion, home decor, interior, etc. will have direct use cases of this feature.”
Indeed, Google claims that more than 8 billion people use Google Lens each month to do visual searches, with India leading the way, and not by an insignificant amount.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, SoCheers, says there is no doubt that Google search is one of the most accessible features for discoverability with over 100 billion monthly searches on the platform. “So, it'd be safe to say that the new multisearch feature will enhance an Indian consumer's buying journey at the search stage. As for brands, it'll provide them new avenues to reach out to this audience, through more comprehensive search marketing efforts.
Vikas Kumar, Founder & CEO, Digital ROI, points out that multisearch will bring enhanced focus on indexing images on your website. Specific images that use alt tags with your keywords will help users discover websites, he said.
“Consumers who don’t know the name of the design or colour of apparel can still search for what they need. This can be a great way to bring in more business. Local businesses can also take advantage of multisearch. Someone looking for repair for a broken part can simply click a picture of the broken part and type "Repair". Google will direct users to relevant repair shops locally," Kumar added.
Bosmia agrees, saying, “Creatively, this new feature brings the opportunity for marketers to combine the two search mediums of image and text in some unique executions. Moreover, Google is leveraging its latest advancements in artificial intelligence to make the search process for its users more intuitive and natural, which has the potential to further open up AI integrations for the brands as well, in the realm of search marketing.”
As Gandhi concludes, “If you ignore the significance of multisearch, your business could be losing out on a sizable portion of consumers. Your target audience will now access the content on your website, app, and other online platforms in fresh, cutting-edge ways as a byproduct of Google's ongoing efforts to improve its customers' search experiences. As the best plan of action, make sure that all your images and website pages are optimised for search.”
Aabha Singh, Senior Manager – Content, TheSmallBigIdea, observes that with the multisearch feature, the amalgamation of text with images is going to help brands reach an audience that is more visual-inspired than just describing their needs or requirements. "Advertisers will have a ball game with strategies that are to be designed for a varied set of audiences as this feature promises to reach a region and demography that is not currently on Google," she says, quipping that the multisearch feature may be the irony we wished to see for the law of diminishing marginal utility as from here on it is only going to exceed and increase consumption.
TV ad vol for durables sector saw 21% jump in Jan-Sept ’22
The growth was compared to the same period last year, TAM data reveals; over 400 brands advertised in durables in the same period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
January-September ’22 saw ad volumes on TV for durables increase by 21% when compared to the same period last year, shows TAM AdEx report for the category.
In this period, the top ten categories and advertisers accounted for more than 70% and 35% of sector ad volumes, respectively. While ‘fans’ was the top category, Electrolux Kelvinator emerged as the top advertiser for the sector.
The number of brands who advertised on TV during Jan-Sep’22 stood at over 400. Among them, the top ten brands had a 23% share of ad volumes. Over 200 exclusive brands advertised under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21.
Data for Jan-Sept ’21 shows TV ads in the durables category jumped 79% compared to the same period in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the news genre alone accounted for 58% of the sector's ad volume, with GEC coming second. The top three channel genres grabbed 90% of the ad volume share.
In Print, ad space in the durables sector increased by nearly 3 times in the medium in Jan-Sept '21-22; the rise was 2-fold for Jan-Sep'20 respectively. The sector’s ad space increased by 58% in Jan-Sept ’22 compared to Jan-Sept ’21.
The top ten categories accounted for 85% share of ad space. Consumer Durables/Home Appliances topped among the categories in Print with 39% of ad space share. The top ten advertisers took 50% share. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser in the sector with 12% share of ad space in Jan-Sep '21.
During Jan-Sep’22, over 1600 exclusive brands appeared under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21. Haier Self Clean Inverter AC was the top exclusive brand.
On Radio, advertising volumes for the sector saw an increase of 4.3 times in Jan-Sep '22 over Jan-Sep’20. The top ten brands added 46% to the overall advertising space of the sector on Radio. 100+ brands advertised exclusively during Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
Ad insertions in the durables sector on digital saw a rise of 53% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-May’20 whereas it dropped 4% in Jan-Sep’21 compared to Jan-Sep’20. Digital ad insertions for the sector saw an increase of 59% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
On Digital, the top ten categories got 75% share of the sector’s ad insertions. While the top ten advertisers had a 60% share in Jan-Sep'22, Samsung India Electronics was on top of the list with 17% share.
The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards 2022
The awards will be held in the first week of February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
The Ad Club Bangalore has announced Big Bang Awards 2022 for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media and Digital.
The Advertising Club Bangalore, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has announced its flagship event Big Bang, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, design, media, digital and marketing.
The award function will be held in the first week of February 2023.
“As we move from an uncertain to a more certain environment, we are super excited to announce the next edition of the flagship Big Bang Awards. I am personally glad that we are able to keep this award running for 2 decades and based on the feedback received from many, we have done some re-engineering of the BB award categories too. We look forward to receiving entries from agencies across the country,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020. The awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country. The last event attracted a massive number of entries from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, spread over 12 cities in India.
The high-power jury, as in previous years, comprises eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process is online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate Excellence in Creative and Content. There are separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, fitness and Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Social Causes. There is a new category to celebrate regional campaigns in different Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will celebrate internal and external design expertise including Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital. Data and Technology is a new category introduced this year on how data and research can be used to create more effective campaigns based on powerful insights.
The Big Bang will also celebrate young talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/ Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “We have added a number of new categories this year based on popular demand. Packaging, E-commerce, Regional Language Campaigns, Design, Data and Technology, in addition to all our regular categories. We are also celebrating young professionals in art, copy and content and media.”
The entries for Big Bang Awards are open online at www.bigbangawards.com and the last date for submission entries is January 10h 2023. The rules and details are available on the same website. There is an Early Bird Offer till 20th December 2022.
The Big Bang Awards are presented by Meta. exchange4media group is the Community Partner.
Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana team up for Dulux TVC
The ad has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:26 AM | 3 min read
AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints in India, has released a new TVC campaign ‘Ghar ka Champion’ for its latest innovation in exterior paints – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the film features Ashutosh Rana in a TVC first with Ishaan Khattar.
The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx ‘Ghar Ka Champion’ campaign is driven by the improved brand promise of longer lasting 12-year assured protection of home exteriors against all-weather conditions. At the core of this promise are the Triple Defence Technology (that results in Superior Weather Resistance, Superior Crack-Proof and Superior Water Resistance) and advanced PU modified acrylic (for higher sheen and durability). Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign draws an analogy between two champions – a sportsperson on the field and the one protecting homes. The emotional storytelling is uplifted by Ashutosh Rana, who makes his TVC debut with the film as a father and Ishaan Khattar, his reel son.
The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home (Champion Bhavan) when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that house has retained its original sheen. Bringing alive the analogy of champions are intercuts cuts of the son training during harsh weather; and the home (painted with Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx) also weathering similar extremes. The story of champions converges at the end when the father finally reveals his confidence in both his champion son and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx – the Ghar ka Champion, by saying that the colours were anyways not going to fade.
For both Ashutosh (who believes that colours - be it of relationships or homes - are part of our identity) and Ishaan (who has fond memories of the Dulux jingle from his childhood and is an athletic in real life), being a part of ‘Ghar ka Champion’ campaign was fulfilling on a personal level too.
Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “Given the harsh impact of climate and weather on homes - be it extreme rainfall, surface cracks, extreme heat, UV rays, dirt, or dust - consumers today are increasingly demanding high-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, the improved 12-year protection assurance is a manifestation of our confidence on the superior quality of new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, which makes it the ultimate Ghar ka Champion.”
Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India said, “Weathershield has been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. Within the exterior paints category, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx distils the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Ultimately, many may come and go, but it is only the champion that passes the test of time.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, helps people keep their home protected from harsh weather conditions for a long time. In a country like India, where we face different weather conditions across regions, we have created a campaign which can justify the product properties and promise of prolonged protection. The TVC also stands out with an emotional graph of a father son saga that seamlessly weaves the product story to the journey of a champion. The pairing of Ashutosh Rana and Ishaan Khattar along with collaborating on this with Dibakar Banerjee for the story to feel quintessentially Bollywood was very exciting for us.”
