WPP unveils 5 winners of first Extraordinary Awards

DAVID – Miami and INGO – Stockholm's The Moldy Whopper for Burger King king won for the best campaign. Geometry and MediaCom, VMLY&R were among the other winners

WPP today revealed the five winners of its first Extraordinary Awards, designed to celebrate and recognise the best work from across the company and its agency brands.

This year’s winners were selected from almost 1,000 entries across five categories. Four reflect WPP’s offer: Communications, Experience, Commerce and Technology, while the fifth – the top prize – is for the best example of Creative Transformation for clients.

90 leaders from across WPP, drawn from all disciplines, from creatives and strategists to planners and technologists, came together to review the entries in a global judging process.

The entries, from 100 cities and all WPP’s networks, encompassed everything from inspired art and copy, powerful communications strategies and inventive media planning to hyper-engaging digital experiences, stunningly effective e-commerce platform design and game-changing martech implementation.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Creativity is more than just a great idea. It has the ability to bring about change and to transform businesses. In a year defined by disruption, we launched these awards to celebrate our people and recognise work that demonstrates the power of creativity to build better futures for our clients and communities.”

The five winners, revealed today during an internal award show for all WPP employees:

Creative Transformation:

Geometry – London, MediaCom – London, Ogilvy – London, Bootiques: Breaking the Mould of Christmas, Boots

This cross-agency team broke the mould of Christmas advertising with a multichannel experience that delivered true personalisation at scale for the whole nation to interact with and enjoy.

Communications:

DAVID – Miami and INGO – Stockholm,The Moldy Whopper, Burger King

Against all industry aesthetic practices, the team launched an impactful campaign that featured the iconic Whopper rotting over a period of 35 days. This rule-breaking campaign sent a simple and clear message to consumers– Burger King food has no preservatives.

Experience:

VMLY&R – Melbourne, A Future Without Change, Monash University

By showing a future that shouldn’t exist, this integrated campaign – supported by digital OOH, online films, social posts and ongoing VR experiences – helped recruit and inspire the next generation to change it.

Commerce:

Geometry Global – Dubai, Lifebuoy’s Handle on Hygiene 3.0, Unilever

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the team re-designed and rolled out Handle on Hygiene 3.0, a world-first innovation and impactful shopper activation campaign to improve hygiene, developed in partnership with Barrows.

Technology:

MediaCom – Tel Aviv and Grey – Tel Aviv, Rabbi Bot by Always, P&G

This customised app, developed in consultation with rabbinical authorities, uses the power of AI to determine the end of a woman’s menstruation cycle, replacing the need for orthodox Israeli women to undergo uncomfortable, in-person consultations with a rabbi.