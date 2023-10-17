WPP unites Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create VML
Jon Cook becomes VML Global CEO and Mel Edwards VML Global President
WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R. The combined entity will be known as VML and will be the industry’s largest creative company.
“VML unites two of the most awarded creative agencies in the world, each with world-class commerce, customer experience and marketing technology capabilities. VML will be equipped to support clients on creative brand growth strategy and transformation initiatives, all powered by best-in-class data operations, technology platforms and partnerships with leading technology companies. It will also provide an exceptional offer for healthcare companies and B2B marketers,” stated a press release.
“Respective client bases, functional expertise and geographic strengths mean the agencies are highly complementary and the combined company will have more than 30,000 people in 64 markets,” the release added.
Jon Cook becomes VML Global CEO and Mel Edwards VML Global President, with the broader management team bringing together strong leaders from across both companies.
“The future of building strong brands and businesses requires the interconnectivity of brand experience, commerce and customer experiences,” said Jon Cook, Global CEO. “We recognised the immediate opportunity to create what every consultancy and advertising agency aspires to build with the formation of VML. We’re especially excited to present our new offering to the industry as we don’t believe there is another company as creatively awarded with our depth in customer experience and commerce.”
“This is the right suite of capabilities, offered at just the right moment, at unprecedented scale,” said Mel Edwards, Global President. “It’s incredibly exciting because with this new agency we have the chance to shape the future of modern marketing in every key market around the world. The opportunities it affords our people and the growth we can deliver for our clients at a global scale make this a real game-changer for each business and the wider industry.”
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R were launched in 2018 and have experienced sustained growth since their inception – through client development, new business and acquisitions. Each agency is globally renowned for its creativity and capabilities, with Wunderman Thompson named as Campaign’s Integrated Network of the Year and an Ad Age Standout Agency, and VMLY&R ranked #7 globally at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and #2 on the Ad Age A-List.
Their breadth of expertise has also been recognised by technology partners – including Adobe, BigCommerce, Contentful, Microsoft, Salesforce and Sitecore – and by industry analysts. Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are among the companies recognised by the Forrester Wave™ Reports naming WPP as a ‘Leader’ in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Service Providers and most recently Marketing Measurement and Optimisation.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Scale matters in today’s world as AI and technology transform marketing and global clients look to simplify their relationships. VML will combine world-class creativity with deep expertise in data, marketing technology and platforms to deliver competitive advantage for ambitious brands. It’s another important step forward for WPP as we continue to reshape our offer for the future, simplify our business and unlock further benefits of scale.
“Separately, Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are two of WPP’s strongest and best-performing agencies. Together, they will deliver an even wider, fully integrated suite of capabilities to our clients in every market. Marketers today expect seamless links between their brand advertising and technology solutions and platforms. VML provides an immediate solution to this business imperative.”
Immediate leadership appointments include Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer; Eric Campbell, Global Chief Client Officer; Juan Pablo Jurado, CEO LATAM; Ewen Sturgeon, CEO EMEA; and Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, Co-CEOs APAC.
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R have partnered globally across clients such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company and more.
VML will be operational from 1 January 2024.
Dentsu Creative India celebrates Indian farmers with New Holland Agriculture
The campaign builds on the success of last year's ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ campaign
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 11:56 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Creative India, in association with New Holland Agriculture, a brand of tractors and farming equipment, has launched a new campaign that salutes the farmers of our nation.
The campaign builds on the success of last year's ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ campaign, which portrayed farmers as the heroes of the nation who feed us all.
This year, the campaign focuses on the machines and technology that serve as the true strength behind these heroes. The campaign introduces a wide range of New Holland tractors and farming equipment, each designed to make farming easier and more efficient. These machines are a true embodiment of the key campaign message ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ (The Real Hero's Real Strength), a promise that New Holland continues to champion.
The campaign kicked off with a TVC that will be extended to other mediums. The film features stunning visuals of farmers working in the fields with the help of New Holland tractors and farming equipment. It captures the spirit of the farmers' dedication and highlights how these innovative and technologically advanced machines from New Holland transform them into real heroes.
Speaking on the campaign, Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India said, “In a world where heroes often wear capes, New Holland reminds us that some heroes wear plaid shirts and muddy shoes. Their dedication to honoring the farmer as the true hero of our nation and recognizing the technology that supports them is both heartwarming and admirable.”
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer North, Dentsu Creative India added, “The idea was to show a perfect balance between the real power of New Holland tractors and the sheer heroism of the real heroes, i.e., our farmers. And the film has nicely achieved both. It is sure to add a lot of memorability to the brand.”
Tarun Khanna, Marketing Director - India Sub-Region, Agriculture Segment APAC, CNH Industrial commented, “For New Holland Agriculture, the farmers are our real heroes. With the second leg of this campaign celebrating our farmers, we are showcasing how the strength of our portfolio enables our real heroes in the field, thereby reaffirming New Holland as the real strength behind the real heroes.”
MMT India-Pak fiasco: Brands join the chatter
Industry heads call for sensitivity and responsibility
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 4:24 PM | 2 min read
The row over MakeMyTrip’s ‘An Open Invitation to Pakistani Fans’ seems to have inspired a number of brands to latch on as a moment marketing opportunity.
For instance, rival Cleartrip took a dig at MMT’s ‘discount offer on hotel rates’ to Pakistani cricket fans. Cleartrip’s ad read: “It’s one thing to celebrate your win. But to celebrate someone’s loss, that’s not sportsmanship.”
It further said: “Let’s go places together and give #EqualMaukaToAll with a flat 30% off on Hotels.”
As if the dig was not direct, Cleartrip also used tags like #CelebrateNotThis and #LetsUsePrintWisely.
However, this ad has also not been received well by netizens.
"In today's world, where brands have an amplified voice and a broader reach, it is imperative that they demonstrate sensitivity, responsibility, and respect. The recent advertisement by MakeMyTrip, leveraging the Indo-Pak cricket match, appears to lack the nuance and understanding that one would expect from a brand of its stature”, said Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research giving his take on the ad by MMT.
He also noted, “While humor and light-heartedness have their place in advertising, it's essential to strike the right balance, ensuring brands don't inadvertently perpetuate stereotypes or create divides. It's always a good practice for brands to consider the larger socio-cultural context in which they operate, particularly when touching upon subjects with historical and political sensitivities."
We noticed some other brands who have put out similar campaigns.
Meanwhile, Kiss Films wrote to Enormous Brands, the agency behind the creation of the MMT ad, “inviting them to work together”.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner and the Founder of Enormous Brands also took to the internet to share his view on the social media scramble.
Aadhar Housing Finance Unveils ad campaign targeting low-income home financing solutions
The campaign features three Digital Video Commercials
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
Aadhar Housing Finance has launched a campaign aimed at ensuring that housing loans are accessible to every segment of society, including those who have been historically underserved. The comprehensive campaign encompasses a series of digital commercial films designed to reinforce Aadhar Housing Finance's commitment to offering housing loans to individuals in the lower-income segment.
The campaign features three Digital Video Commercials (DVCs) that portray in a lighter vein, stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including a nurse, a florist, and a carpenter. These hardworking individuals have faced challenges in their pursuit of homeownership as they have been repeatedly turned down for housing loans by other lenders. The DVCs highlight the vital contributions made by these individuals to our nation's well-being, whether through their service in the healthcare sector or their contributions as entrepreneurs. Despite their valuable roles in society, they have been denied the opportunity to secure housing loans. Aadhar Housing Finance steps in as a beacon of hope, offering housing loans to all, regardless of their profession, income level, or location. The campaign, which is exclusively presented as digital videos, seeks to address the critical issue of under-penetration in the low-income housing space.
“Aadhar Housing Finance aims to extend its services to every citizen of the nation, thereby enabling them to realize their dream of owning a home. We do not make any distinctions based on a person’s pay grade or standard of living before providing loans to any citizen”, said Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance.
“There is a very large percentage of individuals in our nation who do not own a house of their own. Our campaign serves as an invitation for action, encouraging individuals from all walks of life, irrespective of gender, geography, or profession, to be confident that their dream of homeownership is our dream too", he added.
The campaign videos have been ideated, conceptualised, and executed by Imprint Film.
“In contrast to how most people feel sympathetic toward those who cannot afford a home, our campaign highlights those individuals who need to be treated equally and helped with their housing needs without making people feel sorry for them. They may have their struggles, but they are a proud lot. They have experienced difficulties when trying to avail a home loan, but our campaign focuses on how to resolve this without making it appear to be a burden. The campaign dispels other myths about homeownership as well.”, said, Raj Konar of Imprint Film
The campaign's digital videos are accessible on the official handles of Aadhar Housing Finance on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & X). The campaign will also be promoted digitally through regional news, social media, Google ads and other regional reach apps.
‘Better to be a fast follower than a first mover in the digital world’
Rob Norman, the newly appointed Advisor at Madison Media, spoke to us along with Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, and Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:05 AM | 9 min read
Last week Madison Media announced the appointment of Rob Norman, a well-known name in the digital space globally, as Advisor to accelerate digital Transformation for key clients. Norman has in the past been the Global head of Digital at GroupM as also CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Knotch, Zeotap and a few other digital first companies. His role will be to offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, while introducing the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.
In conversation with Rob Norman, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World and Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.
Excerpts:
From WPP, which is a holding company present in so many countries, to Madison - a very proud homegrown company in India, which has recently come fourth in the world ranking for independent media agencies as per RECMA; what would be the differences and advantages of working in a completely different ecosystem?
Rob Norman: Madison is a very entrepreneurial business. It's incredibly focused on the market here. We’ve got a mission to maintain our market share and deepen our service with our existing customers. We have to leverage our expertise in understanding the current and evolving behaviours of 1. 4 billion people and use it to our advantage. I am part of that extra effort to bring together the knowledge and experience from other markets in the world and determine whether and how we can give them a context for the Indian market to create value.
Sam, from you I would like to understand what led to the decision of bringing Rob on board to envision digital transformation for Madison’s clients?
Sam Balsara: While India has taken great strides in Digital transformation, we are still at 40% Digital AdEx which is much less when compared to the Western markets. As we operate only in India, we wanted some exposure to what brands are doing there. How are they looking at Digital? What are the new opportunities? How do we properly integrate Digital as a medium into our overall plan and use it synergistically with other media? These are the kinds of big questions in our minds and also those of some of our large advertisers. We thought it would be a good idea to get somebody who has been exposed to global markets, especially the US, to learn and adapt something from that for our brands here.
Vikram Sakhuja: I consider Rob to be one of the top minds in the Digital world. This gives us a unique opportunity to validate what we are doing here at Madison. I believe that he can catalyse our entire practice taking it to a new level altogether.
You've been here for a couple of days, interacting with people internally and also meeting clients. What would you say is the state of digital preparedness at Madison and where do you want to really take it from here?
Rob: What happens is that businesses develop organically, so you go at multiple speeds. There are some things that you are really good at and if those talents are matched with a client that shares the same sensibility and ambition, you move up the Digital adoption curve more quickly than you would with a less adept or less enthusiastic client. My philosophy has always been that if we could do the best work that we do for some of our clients, for all of our clients at all times, then we would have a terrifically better business.
So, one of the things that I've been doing both internally at Madison and while talking to clients is starting to understand where we're doing the best work and who's doing it and then looking at how we can propagate that work across the team. We’ve just produced a book that is a sort of compilation of the best work we’ve done to serve as a prompt for everyone to do the work of that quality and to use those examples to talk to clients and say, this is what we can do and this is how it worked for this company, raising the bar in the process.
Madison has many clients that have been with the agency for years. Which ones are you really excited to work with?
Rob: Madison has a range of clients with vast portfolios and different needs. I can’t really pick a favourite. Even the seemingly prosaic ones like Asian Paints are a fascinating business and the work they do in terms of leveraging their community of painters is something no one would have thought could be activated in advertising or marketing a generation ago. And I always like to look at businesses and figure out such assets that would have been difficult to use in marketing earlier, but are really valuable and now with so many avenues like influencers and recommendations available we can take these core operations and amplify them in a marketing environment. So yes, I am quite keen on those.
What is the biggest challenge for media agencies in India today?
Rob: I don’t want advertisers to think that we are moaning but the complexity of delivery of a great media strategy and great media execution is very different from what it was 20 years ago. That’s because we've had multiples of the number of platforms and data sources available to us. If advertisers want the same quality based on those areas I just talked about, the appropriate response is not to reduce the compensation of people who you are entrusting with doing that job. I’m not sure if advertisers have got around to signing an appropriate economic contract with the people that are doing the work for them in this area. The industry in India is being slowed down by the compensation models of some advertisers.
In the recent past media agencies have seen their territories being impinged on by tech companies and consultancies to some extent, with this digital transformation card will you be competing with tech companies, consultancies or other media agencies?
Vikram: The idea is to follow the consumers across platforms, and so anybody concentrating on Digital only, is probably going to be missing some trick or the other because the game is all about ‘integrated’. Similarly, we are in the business of actually executing the plans. Whatever the consultants and tech players might be doing, our competing space is the media agencies.
You were one of the first persons across the world to have the title of a Chief Digital Officer of a huge network. Since then, what have become the must-have in-house digital efficiencies for an agency today and which are the ones that can be outsourced?
Rob: By the end of 2018, which was around the time when I left WPP, I had developed this understanding that no one should have the title of Chief Digital Officer because it signals the need for one which in turn means that the business has not become digitally native as yet. Everyone’s got to do it themselves instead of running down the corridor to find a ‘Digital person’. Having said that, you certainly have to think about all resources that are possible in the Digital world and then determine which ones are practical and useful to own and which are the ones that you can partner on. I think Sam's probably glad that he didn't build a metaverse department 18 months ago. I'm not too sure what the ‘Chief Metaverse Officers’ appointed by some of the big agency brands like Publicis and IPG are doing right now. My guess is they're now the chief AI officers.
This brings to attention the wider issue of the extent to which you need to be a ‘first mover’ in this world versus a ‘fast follower’. I argue that it's better to be a ‘fast follower’ because, empirically, I haven't seen first movers on Digital platforms maintain a sustainable competitive advantage over time.
What is the emerging platform that you think will go a long way in India?
Rob: If you're an advertiser or an agency, for the most part, the best thing that's happening is CTV. The idea that you can use some of the targeting and data capabilities of the internet on the biggest available screen and with the most desirable programming and context is a joy forever.
Sam, Madison was named after the Madison Avenue in New York. Do you plan to have an office there or elsewhere now that you have Rob Norman on board with a worldview and global experience that can help you expand to other markets outside of India?
Sam: Over a decade ago, possibly I had got seduced by this notion of expanding to other countries, which was a mistake. I think for the right reasons, India is where all the action is. The kind of opportunities open to us that seemed reasonably attractive, didn't really materialize as good opportunities. For example, we went to Sri Lanka for a particular reason then we withdrew from there because it's a dot compared to India. The other neighbouring countries, so to speak or even those in Southeast Asia are relatively small. Also, as I see it you want to go to some place with some competitive strength, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. So, the growth potential here in India is so huge that we came to the conclusion that it's not a good idea for us to spread our resources thin, unless we had some other master plan like wanting to be a network and being in 100 countries, which we don't.
Industry mourns the loss of Hemant Mehta
Associated with Kantar for over three decades, Mehta lent his leadership to many other industry bodies
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Market research and consumer insights veteran Hemant Mehta’s death has come as a shock to the advertising and marketing industry. While he had a long association with Kantar, his expertise in the domain earned him the distinction of leading several industry bodies like the TAM Media Research.
Industry heads and experts expressed shock at the loss and shared their tributes.
Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe-South Asia
Indeed, very sad. I have interacted with him quite a few times over the last 20 years and always found him to be an ace professional with a smiling face and pleasant demeanour. A great human being. This news has been a shock.
Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group
I have known Hemant for over 25 years. He was one of the finest research minds of our country and I was fortunate to work with him both at the industry level during the NRS days and even as a user of several research products which he was overseeing. Post his retirement too we used to meet regularly and exchange notes. I have learnt so many things from him and I deeply sad and shocked by his sudden demise. His vacuum will be deeply felt. I pray the almighty to give his family the strength to deal with this calamity.
LV Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research
Hemant was not just a wonderful professional colleague, he was also a dear friend too. Over our 3 decades of working together in the Media industry, Hemant’s contribution was humongous - ranging from National Readership studies (NRS), TV Viewership studies, TGI, Web Audience Measurement and multiple Cross Media and Single Source studies. He also played an instrumental role in the early setting up stages of TAM. Given a constantly evolving Media environment, interacting with Hemant helped us in TAM to incorporate some of his perspective of being abreast of the changes and staying ahead of the curve. This always ensured giving birth to new ideas and bringing creativity in Research products from our stable, for the industry. He was in many ways a guardian of TAM and he will always remain for us, an Inspirer in years to come.”
Divya Karani, Ex-CEO, DentsuX
“I can't, believe it. I've known him for three decades,.from his IMRB days. He called us for some work two months ago, It's shocking.”
Rajiv Dubey, Senior GM Head - Media, Dabur India
I remember meeting Hemant in 1994 at our Ashoka Hotel office when he was at IMRB. IMRB used to run a Diary-Based TV Rating system where one could obtain viewership data. We would receive printed books every week, and we needed to record the data manually, input it into manual Excel sheets, and tabulate GRPs, etc. A good program would usually have a rating of over 25, and a bad one about 10. That was before INTAM and TAM ratings came into being.
We’ve had a long journey together. Will miss you, Hemant!
Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer - Dentsu Media Group & Chief Executive Officer - iProspect
Hemant was a great colleague and v v helpful whenever I had reached out for work. May God give his family all the strength to bear this loss.
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Marketing at Muthoot Finance
This is very sad news and indeed a big blow to the industry. He was an extremely sharp and highly competent research and insights’ professional. I had heard and read the news too. He hasn’t worked for us directly but I had met him couple of times. Prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Om Tat Sat.
Vinita Shah, Senior Media and Sports Consultant
Hemant, the affable, sharp, and astute pillar of research in India. He was a masterclass in data driven storytelling. His book India in Numbers and factoids on LinkedIn are reference points and a marketers delight. We will remember him for the various collaborative projects that laid foundations for future research tools in India. The research industry has lost an exceptional individual.
Shivjeet Khullar, Creative Director, J&A (Joint and Arms) Communications
He added up to be one of the nicest men I have ever known. Number of years that I knew him 3. Number of times we actually met 0. Number of hours we did zoom calls 20. Number of messages we exchanged 3289. Probability of him helping me when I called 100/100. Chances that he will go to heaven 1000/1000. RIP Hemant Mehta. Possibly one of the most astute research minds ever in India. A legend passes on.
Debparna Banerjee, Founder, Itai Doshin Media
I’m still recovering from the shock. Just can’t imagine he is gone. Hemant got me onboard at Kantar and I have worked closely with him for about five years. He used to pull my leg all the time but a whole lot of learnings just to be in his presence. I used to call him Wikipedia or Google search in jest. His knowledge was just unmatched. Give him any topic and he would just know things.
Ind vs Pak: Why Lifebuoy told cricket lovers to ‘spare the nails’
The ad created by MullenLowe Lintas Group scored big among netizens
By e4m Staff | Oct 15, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
Joining the tribe of brands that got onto the India vs Pakistan bandwagon on Saturday, Lifebuoy took a rather unusual route. The brand highlighted through its post how the entire nation will probably be biting their nails, while they watched the match unfurl.
However, Lifebuoy further noted that with the fingernails, come the germs. The ad was created by MullenLowe Lintas Group.
Lowe Lintas’ Regional Creative Director Sarvesh Raikar shared the post on LinkedIn, which further went on to garner quite an encouraging response from the netizens.
“Issued in the interest of cricketers and cricket-loving nations across the world. Spread the word so we all win against germs. And yes, keep washing hands,” Raikar wrote.
Replying to one of the netizens about how the team came up with this idea, Raikar shared that they struck upon this idea when they discovered a few articles about how nails create a perfect hiding spot for germs.
Emeritus’ VP - Marketing, Karan Bhatia said that this was a rather right way to leverage this moment-for-moment marketing.
The post was showered with compliments with some users saying that the copy was beautiful and crisp, and lauding the uniquely brilliant idea.
Post India’s victory, Raikar further wrote, “So India won with 7 wickets and billions of nails to spare!”
