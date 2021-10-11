WPP reopens office with 20% capacity, inaugurates new complex in Gurugram

After over 18 months, WPP India has reportedly reopened its office on October 11, Monday. Sources in the agency said the office, for now, will only function with 20% capacity on a rotational basis.

Also, the agency's much-awaited new complex at Gurugram was inaugurated today. The news was confirmed to e4m by WPP Country Manager CVL Srinivas.

The Gurugram office has been set up as part of WPP’s global growth strategy. Under the strategy, WPP has invested in two co-location campuses in India in Mumbai and Gurugram. More than 3,800 people moved into the new Mumbai campus in August 2019.

“All co-locations will support the WPP community with world-class facilities. The campuses include conducive spaces for talent to work and engage in collaboration and will also provide clients with easier access to WPP’s network of agencies,” the company had stated about the campuses.

“India represents a region with immense opportunities for WPP. We are committed to building further momentum for our businesses there, through our campus investments. Having modern, dynamic workplaces creates real impact for our people, and enables collaboration and ideas to thrive. We work with some of the most progressive clients and teams in India and we want to support their efforts in creating outstanding work,” CEO Mark Read had said.

WPP’s new Mumbai campus is named BAY99, which alludes to the city’s historical roots and is also the campus’ postal code reference. Situated within The Orb, a complex next to the international airport in the Sahar area, the location offers various amenities, including convenient transport and social options.

In a first for WPP’s India offices, the co-location brought together more than 16 companies under one roof, with a space of 380,000 square feet over a 10-year lease. On-site, staff enjoy a host of modern facilities, ranging from a rooftop terrace, recreation lounge, library, cafeteria and more.

Commenting on the new Mumbai campus, Srinivas had said, “India is one of the most exciting markets for WPP with great growth potential. By investing in co-location campuses in key cities, we are bringing to life our vision to lead the market as a creative transformation company and to build a strong, cohesive WPP community. We support some of the biggest brand names in India and more than ever, clients want to be connected to easy processes and solutions, as well as a complete suite of services. The new campus means our teams will have increased access to each other’s expertise and this will go far in enabling our talent to do their very best work for clients.”







