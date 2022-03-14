WPP launches Global Engineering Centre in Chennai

WPP has launched a new Global Engineering Centre (GEC) in Chennai. The GEC will play a pivotal role in further strengthening WPP’s global service offering, by partnering resilient, industry-leading technology and skills with creative brilliance.

The establishment of a GEC in Chennai marks a major milestone in WPP’s transformation journey and reaffirms a commitment to India as a key market for large scale growth. With WPP offices located across various parts of India, Chennai was chosen as a strategic location with its vast candidate pool and strong IT capabilities.

Speaking on the launch, Mark Read, CEO – WPP said, “The pandemic has caused a fundamental shift in the way most businesses operate. Technology, now more than ever, is the primary driver of growth, and will be critical to help us build back not just better – but best. WPP is genuinely invested in growing our presence in India and increasing our focus on recruiting highly skilled talent at a local level – not only in our creative industries but also in the technology industry. Our new WPP colleagues in Chennai will play a pivotal role in further developing our technology offering – and will have the unique opportunity to work together with colleagues in an industry that has the power to create positive change at scale. Something I’m very excited about.”

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India, WPP said, “India is already playing a major role in WPP’s transformation with over 4000 people working across several global Technology COEs. The GEC will add to this talent pool and help us scale technology across our global company. We are excited to welcome our colleagues in Chennai.”

Rachel Higham, WPP, Chief Information Officer said, “I’m extremely excited about the launch of our new GEC in Chennai and the potential we have to further accelerate our position as leaders not only in the creative transformation industries, but also the IT industry. In support of our purpose to build better futures for our people, we are committed to investing in their personal and professional advancement, placing them in the best position to grow their careers with us in the way that they want to. By joining us, they will be part of a team that develops, supports, and delivers cutting-edge technology – providing them with a unique opportunity to be pioneers in their field.”

Over the next eight months, WPP will continue to deliver on the plan of establishing a permanent office location for their new GEC and standing up a team of over 200 IT professionals to start with, who will support several areas including platform services, cloud and network infrastructure, engineering and operations across core products, and cyber security. In doing this, they will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with creative colleagues across the globe to build better futures for us all.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)