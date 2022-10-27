WPP India records 10.7% growth in revenue in Q3 FY23

WPP has reported a revenue growth of 10.7% in the Indian market in Q3 of FY23. The growth has made India the top gainer amongst the 5 international markets for WPP.

The company had recorded 28% growth in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year and 47.6% revenue growth in the preceding quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Overall, WPP declared an income of £3,573 million in Q3 of FY23. This is a growth of 10.3%.

The company said it has seen “strong momentum” in the third quarter of the year as revenues jumped on the back of growth across markets.

Talking about the results, Mark Read, chief executive officer, WPP, reportedly said, “WPP continues to show strong momentum, reflecting broad-based growth across our agencies, markets and industry sectors and the investment by our clients in marketing, ecommerce and digital transformation. Our performance on a three-year basis has continued to improve each quarter during 2022.”

“Our new business success reflects the quality of our creative work, our strength in media and our ability to deliver integrated solutions to clients. During the quarter we achieved $1.7 billion of net new business, including assignments with Nestlé, Samsung and SC Johnson. Our leading scale and differentiated offer were exemplified by GroupM which led COMvergence’s new business and retention global rankings in the first half of 2022,” he said.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)