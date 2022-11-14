WPP Commerce 2022 India to be held on November 16

WPP will host its WPP Commerce event on November 16, 2022, at the St Regis Mumbai after a three-year hiatus. The one-day event will showcase WPP’s holistic eCommerce offering via a series of keynotes and workshops.

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – WPP, India, said: “In light of the rapid growth of eCommerce, as well as the digitization of services that resulted from the pandemic, companies have increased their demand for agile, full-service partners that can service their needs for omnichannel commerce and business transformation experts. WPP Commerce will offer deep insights into this ever-evolving commerce landscape. We are looking forward to offering our WPP companies, clients, and partners insights into this ever-evolving landscape at WPP Commerce – we are glad to be back.”

WPP Commerce will showcase a host of experts that will offer both deep and broad perspectives on today’s commerce realities and how they drive future trends; the roles of user-interface, user experience, and content in commerce; shopper-targeted and direct-to-consumer marketing; measurement and analytics, as well as consumer insights.

Tushar Vyas, President – Growth and Transformation, GroupM South Asia, said: “WPP Commerce is an amazing platform to understand how market priorities are changing the commerce landscape and taking a centre stage for brands. As eCommerce accelerates, customers increasingly buy directly from brands, with social media playing a vital role in this commerce journey. As such, having a fully managed service with omnichannel expertise has become essential. The spotlight of this event will be the acceleration of the eCommerce ecosystem along with technology and innovation being growth drivers for commerce. This year, we look forward to diving deeper into the commerce ecosystem through sessions and workshops led by our WPP agencies, clients, and partners.”

