Will not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organisations: Cannes Lions

The organisers also said they will accept free of charge any and all Ukraine creatives who are able to attend Cannes Lions

Coming out in support of Ukraine in its war with Russia, Cannes Lions has said it will not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organisations into Cannes Lions or its associated awards programmes.

The awards body also said that it will accept free of charge any and all Ukraine creatives who are able to attend Cannes Lions.

“We stand together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian Government.

Despite our desire to celebrate creativity from wherever it comes, we have made the decision not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organisations into Cannes Lions or its associated awards programmes,” read a statement from Cannes Lions.

“As an immediate action, Ascential and LIONS will make a significant donation to humanitarian charities working in the affected region. In addition, while we recognise that this is only a small gesture, we will welcome free of charge any and all Ukraine creatives who are able to attend Cannes Lions. Refunds on awards submissions for Ukraine agencies will also be honoured,” the statement read.

“A talent directory for affected members of the creative community has been established on the LIONS platform, we encourage the global community to commission and support our friends during these troubled times. Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and other affected members of the community at this extremely difficult time,” it stated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)