Whirlpool appoints Lowe Lintas as brand communication partner

Whirlpool of India recently appointed Lowe Lintas as its marketing and communications partner.

In India, Whirlpool is symbolic of the spirit that drives and inspires consistency in making Home Appliances with advanced, intuitive technology giving customers a delightful experience every time. The enormous success of the brand comes from the bonds created and strengthened over the years in line with the vision of offering ‘Every Day, Care’ to its consumers.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, KG Singh, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India said: “We are extremely delighted to have Lowe Lintas India on board as we expand and grow our India business to the next level. The digital first approach, powerful insights and compelling brand strategy presented by Lowe Lintas will help reinforce our connect with existing consumers and bring newer consumers into the care and comfort of Whirlpool. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead.”

As the brand's full-service brand communications partner, Lowe Lintas will devise its strategy and build omnichannel creative solutions to fuel Whirlpool's next level of growth.

Delighted about the win, Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said: “The core of the brief from Whirlpool was very clear - to help them become the category leader in coming years with a strong focus on digital. The foundation for our strategic thinking and approach included the agency’s digital tool called Intent Optimiser coupled with our capability to stitch up a hyper-bundled solution for the brand. Our expertise of being able to bring a new age, contemporary and truly integrated solution was what won the hearts of the Whirlpool leadership.”

