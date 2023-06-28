Wavemaker India wins media mandate for India Gate’s KRBL
The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office
Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, the manufacturer of India Gate.
Headquartered in Noida, KRBL is known for its premium quality of basmati rice sold globally. The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office.
On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with it’s flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for. After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multi-media capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker commented on the win, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with KRBL, a truly remarkable heritage brand with an illustrious 130-year old history and an indisputable stronghold in the market. With our extensive expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by robust data capabilities, we are supremely confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL's marketing endeavours, thereby taking the brand to new heights of success and excellence.”
Commenting on the win, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Head - North and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are quite thrilled to have gained this mandate. KRBL's conversations are rich in emotional connections with the audience. We are convinced that with our unique expertise on board, we will work towards campaigns which align with KRBL's mission as a brand and generate interesting buzz and conversations, allowing it to continue to be a trailblazer as it has been for so long.”
Tata Play Binge rolls out campaign with Saif and Kareena
The campaign 'Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai' talks of the platform offering 27 OTT apps
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Tata Play Binge has rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talk about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Sharing the brand’s new milestone, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO - Tata Play, said, "Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT. With Binge, you pay only once for the family’s consumption of content from 22 apps for Rs 249 per month and 27 apps for Rs 349 per month and access all the content from these apps on one app, arranged as per your language and genre preference.”
Sharing her experience working with the brand Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It is incredible to see Tata Play Binge changing the game when it comes to OTT viewing. This marks a new dawn for entertainment streaming!” While Saif Ali Khan added saying, “Entertainment is a unifier unlike any, and it is an absolute delight to be a part of Tata Play Binge's journey to becoming the largest OTT aggregator in India. With an initiative like this, entertainment will know no limits, which is exactly how it should be.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Licious says 'sorry dads', Tata Tea sings grim rhymes
Our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
The first fortnight of June introduced us to some great ads that were not only thought-provoking but also heartwarming. Some also ended up tickling our funny bones. Some brands also brought out early Father's Day ads this fortnight. Here is our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15. They have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Kismi
Parle made us a little wistful this fortnight with its cute ad for Kismi toffee. The ad #HarKismiMeinHaiKiss," is part of the brand's nationwide campaign centred on a young couple bidding their goodbyes to each other. However, they cannot share a kiss as they are in public. As the girl ascends the escalator, the boy thinks of an ingenious plan. He sends her a Parle Kismi toffee placed on the moving armrest of the escalator. The underlying thought of the ad is that the beloved toffee can be a stand-in for a real kiss. Rediffusion has conceptualised the ad, which is targeted towards a younger audience.
Licious
Licious' new Father's Day ad is based on the insight that the meat-buying duties of a middle-class Indian household lie are undertaken by dads. But with Licious taking over those duties, dads now begrudgingly give up their "meat expert" titles. The ad is an apology from the brand to dads all over the country who used to take pride in their role as meat experts.
Tata Tea
Tata Tea's JaagoRe campaign is centred on making people think and re-evaluate. Ahead of World Environment on June 5, the brand shined the spotlight on climate change through dark nursery rhymes. The ad showed kids at a recital, singing popular nursery rhymes with some of the lines swapped with the grim realities of climate change. The poems make the parents uneasy, making them evaluate how their choices can impact the planet and their children's future.
McDonald’s
McDonald's new campaign celebrated the feel-good moments of ordinary life. In a set of TVCs conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the brand highlighted McSaver Meals can create moments of pure joy for their customers. A stand-out ad from the campaign is the one with the young parents and their sleeping baby. With their car parked outside a McDonald's outlet, the mom who is at the wheel turns to the dad to ask him what he would like to eat. The dad, who is concerned that their sleeping toddler may wake up, gets creative and communicates his meal preferences to his wife through a lullaby.
It has to be noted that the other ad from the campaign was subject to intense backlash online after the ad showcased a customer fancying a female McDonald's employee.
Samsung launches digital film to showcase abilities of its Galaxy Watch with LTE
Cheil India has conceptualized the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Samsung has released a new campaign on Galaxy Watch with LTE, demonstrating its abilities.
The campaign film takes viewers on an exhilarating journey, showcasing the exceptional features of Galaxy Watch with LTE and highlighting its ability to keep consumers connected, no matter where they go.
This film captures the story of a young man who is intrigued by the ability of Galaxy Watch with LTE to function independently of a phone in a lively office setting. His curiosity leads to a series of scenarios where he tests the connectivity limit of the smartwatch. From teleporting across the office to receiving messages in a taxi and streaming a live match on a raft, he is awed by the unbelievable connectivity. While standing next to an elephant in a remote jungle, he livestreams music on his smartwatch. In a dark cave, the smartwatch surprises him with its navigation capabilities, and he receives a call even in an empty dessert
“LTE technology in smartwatch is a game changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to LTE-first strategy in android smartwatch segment. It is in line with our Galaxy openness philosophy that is aimed at opening possibilities and connect without limits. It encapsulates the essence of our premium LTE smartwatches that empower consumers with the freedom to go anywhere without their phone and still stay effortlessly connected,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
“The campaign brief was to tell the world: no matter how far you go without your phone, Galaxy Watch with LTE keeps you connected. And we were willing to go the distance to tell that story— from rounds of fine-tuning the scripts to handpicking the director to travelling places. When one goes the extra mile, the result is work that travels, too,” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
“The script of the campaign film had an inherent musicality and imagination to it - I just chose to choreograph instead of simply narrating it. I wanted to retain the raw energy of the world including its unpredictable thrills. Basically, we - collectively - just danced around the idea and voila! we had a film,” said Faraz Ali, Director, Going Rogue Films.
Unlike a Bluetooth smartwatch, smartwatches with LTE come with an in-built eSIM that directly provides connectivity to the cellular network. Hence, consumers can always stay connected regardless of their proximity to their phones. Galaxy Watch with LTE also gives freedom and convenience to the consumers to pursue an active lifestyle and engage in activities suc
'Sundar Pichai' ad: ASCI chief berates UpGrad for being irresponsible
Earlier this month, the edtech company received flak for its ad with Google CEO's AI-generated likeness
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Edutech firm UpGrad recently launched an ad that featured a likeness of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. While the ad refrained from using names, the copy clearly hinted at the Google chief exec. "I got a scholarship at Stanford but the travel cost too much so I didn't go," read the caption next to a picture of a commuter in the crowd, looking eerily similar to Pichai.
The company cleverly put out a disclaimer that "any resemblance to real-life individuals is purely coincidental"
While it's highly unlikely that the CEO of the world's biggest tech company may star in an ad for an Indian edutech company, ad watchers questioned the ethics of using someone's likeness in an ad without their consent.
The ad was pulled out after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) intervened.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor shared a detailed post on the ad, decrying the advertiser's "clever shortcuts to get noticed." Here is the complete post.
The ad has come into the crosshairs of industry watchers who pointed out the dangers of AI-generated ads and the ethical ambiguity in using them.
More opportunities to reach customers today, but landscape more complex: Mark Read, WPP
Speaking to a news outlet at Cannes Lions 2023, Read spoke about where the ad dollars are moving and allayed fears about an AI takeover in the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 2:02 PM | 3 min read
At the sidelines of the Global Cannes Lions advertising, WPP CEO, Mark Read, spoke to an international media house about where he thinks the ad dollars have been moving, his outlook for the rest of the year, opportunities in AI and more.
"The Group had their forecast. They think last year we grew about 6%; there's going to be 6% growth this year, but it's differently comprised. The back of the year might be slightly tougher than the front half of the year. Growth in China will drive overall top-level growth. China is now the world's second-biggest advertising market," he said, talking about the outlook for the year.
He added that Europe has proven to be a resilient market, despite the war, inflation, energy prices and interest rates.
Read hinted towards big tech when he answered a question about where he sees the ad monies going. "The plethora of advertising opportunities are just on-site here at Cannes," he noted. "We got the Amazon village, TikTok centre, Snap, a smaller presence this year from Twitter." He also named the presence of Google, Meta and Netflix at the fest as a sign of where the ad dollars will flow into.
"All that reflects the opportunities available to our clients," he noted.
Despite people having a negative attitude towards advertising, Read pointed out that there have never been more opportunities than now to reach customers, but it's definitely a more complex landscape.
"And that's the place we can play a unique role in helping our clients cut through and make sense of all this complexity," he said.
With ad-supported formats gaining popularity in recent years, will ad dollars move away from traditional TV? Read expressed his optimism for platforms like Netflix which may benefit from an ad-supported format thanks to its quality content.
He also noted that platforms like Netflix end up making as much money on their ad-supported channels as they do in their paid channels, especially in markets of developing countries like India. "They have massively expanded their scope of market," he said.
Read also reflected on the changed Twitter leadership with Linda Yaccarino taking charge as CEO.
When it comes to challenges clients faced with embracing AI, he said the first is whether the material is copyright safe. The second is accuracy and brand representation.
Read also addressed the AI paranoia that could supposedly cost jobs, focusing on the many jobs that could be created instead. He cited two recent examples of WPP campaigns. First was the Nike commercial which showed the Serena Williams of today facing off the Serena Williams from 20 years ago.
Second was Mondelez's AI campaign with Shah Rukh Khan where thousands of Indian shopkeepers got Khan as their spokesperson. "There are so many ways to personalise our messages and bring things to life with AI," he noted.
Allaying fears of the AI takeover, Read said, "Our industry is an optimistic industry. We wouldn't be in the advertising business if we weren't optimistic."
boAt says ‘Break Through Music’ this World Music Day
The campaign features upcoming artists across Indie, Pop, Bollywood, Punjabi and rap genres
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2023 4:00 PM | 1 min read
boat has come up with a campaign to amplify the voices of rising music stars and create a platform that celebrates their talent. This World Music Day, boAt proudly presents ‘Break Through Music’, a campaign aimed at giving emerging artists the stage they truly deserve.
The campaign features a curated list of young and upcoming artists across indie, pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, and rap genres, including Akanksha Sethi, Kunwarr, Rahi, Pho, KASYAP, Shubham Kabra, and Akshath Acharya.
According to boAt spokesperson Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, “The company is proud to be at the forefront of identifying, discovering, and celebrating new talent with the potential to make it big. By combining the powers of traditional and digital algorithms, boAt aims to provide a fitting stage to upcoming artists. As a brand, boAt is committed to encouraging young people to take up their passion and will continue to support emerging talent in the music industry.”
The campaign is being released at a pan-India level and will span multiple platforms.
