VOGO launches ‘Go Safe with VOGO’ campaign urging people to stay safe

VOGO, a tech-enabled, self-ride two-wheeler rental service, has launched its new digital ad campaign urging people to commute safe with its sanitized scooters in the post lockdown world. Launched with an aim to address the personal mobility needs of the consumers, the ad film features two notorious entertainers - Amol Parashar & Abish Mathew, creating a sense of responsibility and awareness among the audience to stay safe while travelling.

To engage with the wide audience, the campaign will be run on the digital platform along with social media channels like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The ad films will be centered around our daily lives & regular commute needs & how we can safely navigate ahead.

Sharing the information on the new campaign, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), VOGO said, “In a post lockdown world, we expect fundamental changes in consumers’ travel patterns- Safety now the top priority amongst perpetual needs like affordability & convenience. VOGO embeds all of them through its differentiated services, customized plans, sanitized scooters & safety gears. Our new ad campaigns showcases our new offerings which are designed keeping in mind consumers’ need of the hour. With Amol and Abish, it adds the right energy to the ad film with their unique narration style. The extremely talented artists are absolute fitment with our brand”

Amod Dani, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett Orchard, said, “These are challenging times and stepping out of our homes concerns us all. It’s a time to move about with care and caution. And that’s exactly what VOGO’s bike rentals offer. We wanted to reiterate the message of safety through VOGO’s 4-step sanitization process and keep the communication light and fun. And with Abish and Amol we managed to do just that. The ‘Go-No Go’ sketches playfully bring out the dilemma in our heads and how VOGO is there to ensure that wherever you go, go safe with VOGO.”